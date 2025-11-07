New Lebanon weightlifting class honors soldiers through workouts

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Hutchison noted the high level of mental health issues among high schoolers in general and in New Lebanon. Research has shown that working out can improve mental health. There’s some evidence that people who work out regularly can better overcome obstacles, something Hutchison believes is important for high school students.

“I saw a bunch of kids hitting blocks and then just stopping,” Hutchison said. “So my intent is for them to hit a block here and push through it hard.”

Hutchison said he and the building’s principal presented the idea for a weightlifting class to the district’s superintendent and school board, who loved the idea. This is the third year he has taught the course.

Sixteen students in his fifth period class recently went through a modified “Murph” workout, a difficult workout in honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who died in Afghanistan in 2005.

Students completed a short run, then a group of five pullups, 10 pushups and 15 air squats 10 times, then ran again. For many of the students in the class, it was the hardest workout they’d ever done.

Before the workout started, the students held 19 moments of science for those who died on the same mission, Operation Red Wing, with Lt. Murphy.

Hutchison said the students pick the workouts and research the soldiers who inspired the workouts as part of the project. Hanging on the weight room wall was a poster on Lt. Murphy, alongside photos of the others who died on the same mission.

Hero workouts are common in CrossFit.

Dixie High School student Jaelyn McConnell said the workout was tough.

“I wanted to quit,” she said. “I kept going because I wanted to push myself.”

McConnell said she wanted to take the class to get stronger and feel more confident.

Hutchison said the class doesn’t do difficult workouts every day, but about once a month, they have a challenge workout. The class is a physical education credit and offers ways for students to improve fitness over time.

Nate Metcalf, a Dixie sophomore, said the workout was “awesome” and a mental challenge.

“I’d like to do it again, but not right now,” he said.