Oakwood unveiling first historical marker as part of multi-year project

Also under future consideration are the Schantz Historic District, the first school and the Long-Romspert Homestead, among others.

Hawthorn Hill, the former home of aviation pioneer Orville Wright, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But the OHS will need to work with Dayton History before including that site, Edwards said.

The first one will be unveiled at 1:30 p.m. May 14 near the Oakwood City Building at 30 Park Avenue in an area where the first Oakwood homes were built 150 years ago, officials said.

“We’ve had a lot of community support. The city has been great,” Edwards said. “They’ve been a big supporter of this since the beginning.”

The OHS has about $3,500 in donations and the Oakwood Rotary Club has committed future funding, she said.

Costs vary based on a marker’s size and the first one will be among the largest, Edwards said.

It is being funded by John and Mj Gray, she said. Edwards said it will be unveiled by longtime Oakwood Mayor Bill Duncan.

Duncan said his selection “an honor” in a statement released by the city.

Free docent led historical walking tours of the “town” will be offered immediately following the unveiling, according to the OHS.

Wright Public Memorial Library will be on hand with its Book Peddler, featuring books on Oakwood and Dayton history topics, officials said.