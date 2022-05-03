dayton-daily-news logo
Oakwood unveiling first historical marker as part of multi-year project

This is one example of the types of historical markers the Oakwood Historical Society plans to erect starting this year, the 150th anniversary of the Town of Oakwood. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood Historical Society’s first marker commemorating the town’s inception is set for unveiling this month and the project has commitments for future plaques.

The historical society has donations and pledges for four markers in an effort to honor the 150th anniversary of the 1872 platting of the Town of Oakwood, OHS President Debra Edwards said.

“It’s really taken off,” she said. “We expect more funding to come in as we go along. This is kind of an ongoing, long-term project.”

The society plans a series of markers of significant sites constructed decades before Oakwood incorporated in 1908.

The organization’s goal is erect one marker per year. The second site to be designated will be Oakwood’s first library, followed by either The Kramer Pleasure Gardens or Four Mile Tavern, according to Edwards.

Also under future consideration are the Schantz Historic District, the first school and the Long-Romspert Homestead, among others.

Hawthorn Hill, the former home of aviation pioneer Orville Wright, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But the OHS will need to work with Dayton History before including that site, Edwards said.

The first one will be unveiled at 1:30 p.m. May 14 near the Oakwood City Building at 30 Park Avenue in an area where the first Oakwood homes were built 150 years ago, officials said.

“We’ve had a lot of community support. The city has been great,” Edwards said. “They’ve been a big supporter of this since the beginning.”

The OHS has about $3,500 in donations and the Oakwood Rotary Club has committed future funding, she said.

Costs vary based on a marker’s size and the first one will be among the largest, Edwards said.

It is being funded by John and Mj Gray, she said. Edwards said it will be unveiled by longtime Oakwood Mayor Bill Duncan.

Duncan said his selection “an honor” in a statement released by the city.

Free docent led historical walking tours of the “town” will be offered immediately following the unveiling, according to the OHS.

Wright Public Memorial Library will be on hand with its Book Peddler, featuring books on Oakwood and Dayton history topics, officials said.

