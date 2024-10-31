October business news in Dayton: New romance bookstore, Arrow Wine & Spirits, Frisch’s closures and more

Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants to close two locations

The number of Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants open in the area is dropping and more could be headed toward the chopping block.

At least two local iconic restaurants, known for their sandwiches, salad bars and pumpkin pies, are set to close and eviction hearings regarding several more could be held in the coming weeks.

One of the two Middletown Frisch’s locations, 3560 S Dixie Highway, and one in Lebanon, 1330 Columbus Ave., are expected to close permanently, according to the Cincinnati-based company.

The other Middletown location, 1800 Germantown Road, and one in Fairfield, 6638 Dixie Highway, are listed on eviction notices, according to Clermont County court records.

New romance bookstore with wine bar to open in Oakwood next year

Dayton area entrepreneurs Lauren Gay and Lindsay Woodruff are teaming up to open a new bookstore with a wine bar in the Shops of Oakwood next year.

Swoon Books & Wine will be located at 2504 Far Hills Ave., in the former space of Maraluna next door to Chico’s.

Woodruff originally opened Maraluna, a consciously curated neighborhood shop that seeks to connect consumers with the makers of ethical and sustainable goods, in Troy about nine years ago. She relocated the store to Oakwood in 2022 and since then she has outgrown the space. In June, Maraluna moved two blocks north to 2316 Far Hills Ave., in the former space of Shoppe Smitten.

New cafe with coffee, elevated American cuisine opens in Dayton

miDDay is officially opened its doors to the public Oct. 3 after hosting a soft opening with friends and family.

The cafe, featuring coffee and elevated American cuisine, is located at 800 S. Patterson Blvd. next to Old Scratch Pizza in the former space of Ghostlight Coffee.

Owners Greg Innocent, Chris Cheng and Taylor Moberly want to be known for great coffee and equally great hospitality.

Sueño, Tender Mercy owners adapt to new Dayton consumer habits

Restaurants in the Dayton region are continuing to evolve and respond to changes in consumer habits stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Dimmick, who owns Sueño, Tender Mercy and the soon-to-open Three Birds with David Kittredge, Ginger Roddick and Chef Jorge Guzman, said restauranteurs are now feeling the “new normal” settling in.

“Things continue to evolve and there continues to be ripple effects from Covid that a lot of us are finally feeling and experiencing now that are likely sustained changes,” Dimmick said.

The key to being successful is to adapt and make changes.

New ‘extreme value’ grocery outlet planning to open in Centerville, Englewood

A company that offers discounted, closeout and overstocked products from private-label and name-brand suppliers is looking to expand into the Dayton region with locations in Centerville and Englewood.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to renovate a 25,000-square-foot space at 894 S. Main St. in the Centerville Square shopping center, according to city permits.

It will be situated between Bangs Salon & Spa and El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill. The location previously was Dayton Ballet School.

New women-owned business in Waynesville offers coffee, donuts, ice cream and more

Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery, a one-stop shop for coffee, donuts, baked goods and ice cream, has opened in downtown Waynesville.

The business temporarily opened its doors at 195 S. Main St. during the Sauerkraut Festival and later opened permanently.

Jona Powell, owner of Buckeye Charm, was the driving force behind the new coffee shop. She knew the owners of Hubbard’s Cupboard were moving away and wanted to fill a hole in the community.

Sierra Nevada Corp. is on a historic expansion path in Dayton

Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) celebrated the first 100,000-square-foot aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility built in Dayton since World War II last year.

The company recently celebrated its second MRO hangar.

And this may be just the beginning, as the company readies for construction of slightly bigger third and fourth hangars at Dayton International Airport to accommodate a new $13 billion Air Force contract.

Arrow Wine & Spirits celebrates 90 years with party at Centerville store

In the midst of the Great Depression, three brothers, Irv, Malcolm and Fritz Frank, started a liquor delivery service that has since evolved into three liquor stores serving the Dayton and Cincinnati regions.

Arrow Wine & Spirits will celebrate 90 years in business during a holiday party at its store in Centerville from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 featuring 100 wines and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Reservations are required.

In 1934, the brothers rented a desk in the Arcade in downtown Dayton and started taking orders for their liquor delivery service.

Linh’s Bistro to open second location with fast-casual service

Linh’s Bistro opened a second restaurant location in the Dayton region this month, focusing on fast-casual service.

Opened on Oct. 26, it is located at 6008 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp., across from Miami Valley Hospital South.

Vu Hoang, who owns Linh’s Bistro with his brother, Thuy, said the new restaurant location will offer Vietnamese cuisine including pho, banh mi sandwiches, rice dishes, vermicelli noodle salad bowls, stir fried noodles and specialty drinks like sugar cane juice.

Meet the founder of Dayton Microgreens, who grew it out of his garage to a Wayne Avenue business

Dayton Microgreens founder Mark Tarziers started his business with three to four trays of plants in his garage and has since grown to 130 trays, 26 varieties and a brick-and-mortar location on Wayne Avenue.

“I’ve always felt like I was supposed to be my own boss and be an entrepreneur,” Tarziers said. “I was always really good at whatever job I did, but I always felt like there was something missing.”

A microgreen is considered the “shoot stage” of a plant. This is where the plant is about four to six inches tall.

