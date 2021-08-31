Ohio reports new 21-day high with 5,914 COVID-19 cases

New Lebanon Local Schools announced that Dixie Elementary will be closed today and Wednesday to allow for additional cleaning and to give those who are sick time to rest without having to make up classwork for those days.

Superintendent Greg Williams said the district is continuing to monitor COVID-19 at the school and that the district could extend the closure.

Lebanon City Schools will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to help reduce student absences from the virus, school exposures, quarantine and other illnesses.

More than 900 students were reportedly out of school Monday due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, including quarantine and isolation.

Wayne High School students were off Tuesday and will go to remote learning for two weeks. Students will return to in-person learning on Sept. 15.

“Due to the overwhelming increase in student COVID-19 cases at Wayne High School, district administration has decided to transition all general education Wayne High School students to 100% remote learning for two weeks,” Huber Heights Schools Superintendent Mario Basora wrote Monday evening in a letter to high school families posted on social media.

As of Tuesday, ODH reported 2,468 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals and 716 patients in ICUs.

About 9% of the state’s hospital beds and 14.9% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients. Ohio has 23.4% of hospital beds and 23.96% of ICU beds available.

In the last day, Ohio has recorded 318 hospitalizations, surpassing the 300 mark for the first time in three weeks.

The previous high was 277 hospitalizations reported on last Tuesday.

Ohio is averaging 145 hospitalizations a day and 13 ICU admissions a day over the last three weeks.

The state reported 29 ICU admissions on Tuesday, tying its 21-day high set last Tuesday.

Ohio added 67 deaths, bringing its total to 20,866, according to ODH.

Death data can fluctuate due to other states irregularly reporting death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the date the death occurred.

As of Tuesday, more then 60.7% of Ohioans 12 and older and 62.9% of those 18 and older have started the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 56% of residents 12 and older and 58.4% of Ohioans 18 and older are finished with it, according to ODH.