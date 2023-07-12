Payroll Project: City of Kettering’s highest paid employees

The city of Kettering paid 181 employees more than $100,000 each last year. This accounts for nearly half of all 384 employees in the city who made over $50,000 last year, according to our Payroll Project.

The majority of the six-figure workers were in the city’s police and fire division. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

The city in 2021 approved a three-year union contract that included pay raises for police officers and other employees. This followed a report by the Dayton Daily News finding Kettering paid its police officers and firefighters more than other departments in the region and its firefighters are among the top paid in the state.

The highest paid employees last year were city executives. City manager Mark Schwieterman topped the list at $222,404. He retired at the end of 2022, and was replaced this year by Matt Greeson, whose base pay is $200,000.

The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Kettering employees last year were:

1. Mark Schwieterman, city manager: $222,404

2. Theodore Hamer, law director: $165,875

3. Steven Bergstresser, assistant city manager: $165,438

4. Jonathon McCoy, patrol officer: $163,035

5. Thomas Robillard, planning and development director: $153,989

6. Neil Frederick, fire captain: $152,357

7. Mary Beth O’Dell, director of parks, recreation and cultural arts: $151,952

8. Nancy Gregory, finance director: $151,253

9. Douglas Panstingel, fire battalion chief: $151,019

10. Andrew Miller, administrative systems director: $150,611