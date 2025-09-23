Payroll Project: Dayton’s highest paid employees in 2024

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein — who a recent Dayton Daily News investigation found hasn’t had a performance review in three years — was the city’s highest paid employee last year, according to the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project.
Her pay $284,232 compensation exceeded the next highest by more than $80,000.
The city paid 445 employees more than $100,000 last year, an increase of 26.4% from 2023.
The departments with the most six-figure pay were the fire and police departments, where command staff often make more than $100,000 and lower ranking officers and firefighters reach that amount with overtime totaling tens of thousands of dollars.
One police sergeant in the west division had a base pay of $93,621 and received $98,351 in overtime, boosting his total pay over $200,000.
Local governments make payroll with your money, which is why the Dayton Daily News has assembled and made available a searchable database of pay for public employees. Search the data here.
Here are the 10 highest paid city of Dayton employees in 2024:
- Shelley Dickstein, City Manager: $284,232
- Clielie Lofton, Deputy City Manager: $203,920
- Joseph Parlette, Deputy City Manager: $203,915
- Creigee Coleman, Police Sergeant: $202,725
- Joseph Landis Fire District Chief: $200,441
- Todd Kinskey, Director - Planning & Community Development: $193,365
- Barbara Doseck, Director – Law: $190,904
- Kamran Afzal, Police Chief: Director – Police: $190,558
- Gilbert Turner, Director-Aviation: $188,978
- Kenneth Couch, Director - Human Resources: $188,974
