Payroll Project: Dayton’s highest paid employees in 2024

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein at a budget work session in October 2024. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

33 minutes ago
Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein — who a recent Dayton Daily News investigation found hasn’t had a performance review in three years — was the city’s highest paid employee last year, according to the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project.

Her pay $284,232 compensation exceeded the next highest by more than $80,000.

The city paid 445 employees more than $100,000 last year, an increase of 26.4% from 2023.

The departments with the most six-figure pay were the fire and police departments, where command staff often make more than $100,000 and lower ranking officers and firefighters reach that amount with overtime totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

One police sergeant in the west division had a base pay of $93,621 and received $98,351 in overtime, boosting his total pay over $200,000.

Local governments make payroll with your money, which is why the Dayton Daily News has assembled and made available a searchable database of pay for public employees. Search the data here.

Here are the 10 highest paid city of Dayton employees in 2024:

  1. Shelley Dickstein, City Manager: $284,232
  2. Clielie Lofton, Deputy City Manager: $203,920
  3. Joseph Parlette, Deputy City Manager: $203,915
  4. Creigee Coleman, Police Sergeant: $202,725
  5. Joseph Landis Fire District Chief: $200,441
  6. Todd Kinskey, Director - Planning & Community Development: $193,365
  7. Barbara Doseck, Director – Law: $190,904
  8. Kamran Afzal, Police Chief: Director – Police: $190,558
  9. Gilbert Turner, Director-Aviation: $188,978
  10. Kenneth Couch, Director - Human Resources: $188,974
