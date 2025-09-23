Payroll Project: Dayton’s highest paid employees in 2024

The city paid 445 employees more than $100,000 last year, an increase of 26.4% from 2023.

The departments with the most six-figure pay were the fire and police departments, where command staff often make more than $100,000 and lower ranking officers and firefighters reach that amount with overtime totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

One police sergeant in the west division had a base pay of $93,621 and received $98,351 in overtime, boosting his total pay over $200,000.

Local governments make payroll with your money, which is why the Dayton Daily News has assembled and made available a searchable database of pay for public employees. Search the data here.

Here are the 10 highest paid city of Dayton employees in 2024:

Shelley Dickstein, City Manager: $284,232 Clielie Lofton, Deputy City Manager: $203,920 Joseph Parlette, Deputy City Manager: $203,915 Creigee Coleman, Police Sergeant: $202,725 Joseph Landis Fire District Chief: $200,441 Todd Kinskey, Director - Planning & Community Development: $193,365 Barbara Doseck, Director – Law: $190,904 Kamran Afzal, Police Chief: Director – Police: $190,558 Gilbert Turner, Director-Aviation: $188,978 Kenneth Couch, Director - Human Resources: $188,974