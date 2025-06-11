Permit shows sponsor, advanced notice of surprise Dayton fireworks during NATO

The permit says the fireworks were sponsored by Caresource. They were provided by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics and scheduled for 9:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., fired off from Kettering Fields.

City officials have apologized for not giving the public more warning about the fireworks display, which rivaled a Fourth of July event. The city posted on social media shortly before 9 p.m. that it would take place.

The explosions could be heard across the city and neighboring suburbs. Area residents complained that they couldn’t prepare their pets or loved ones who are sensitive to loud noises. Some feared the sounds could be gunfire, flash bombs or some kind of an attack connected to the NATO event.

City officials said the event was privately funded and not announced ahead of time because “the city currently lacks the staffing and security resources typically required for events of this scale.”

“These resources are presently committed to ensuring the safety of our community and supporting security efforts surrounding the NATO Village,” the city’s statement said.

City leaders say they plan to hold a fireworks display on July 4 for all residents to enjoy.