Police investigating after 2 bodies found within blocks of each other in Dayton

Police were called to the area around 9:45 a.m. for suspicious circumstances, Dayton police Sgt. Richard Taylor said.

Jones’ cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Three days later, officers responded to the 2000 block of West Grand Avenue to assist with a fire.

“A car was on fire and a deceased body was located in the trunk,” Taylor said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 26-year-old Dominique Anderson.

Homicide detectives are investigating both incidents. It’s not clear if the deaths are connected.

Staff writers Holly Souther and Daniel Susco contributed to this report.