Ritter’s in Beavercreek, Kettering will have week of National Frozen Custard Day deals

Frozen Custard Week is Aug. 4-8.
Ritter’s Frozen Custard is located at 2226 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED
Ritter’s Frozen Custard is offering several days of deals leading up to National Frozen Custard Day on Aug. 8.

“Frozen Custard Week is our way of saying thank you to our loyal guests and inviting new families to discover the joy of an elevated ice cream experience with frozen custard,” said Chief Operating Officer Stew Stolz.

The week will kick off with:

  • Aug. 4: Buy any signature sundae and get a free kids sundae
  • Aug. 5: 20% off any quart or pint
  • Aug. 6: Upgrade a cone, dish or sundae to a free plain waffle cone or bowl
  • Aug. 7: Buy any size glacier, get the second for 50% off
On National Frozen Custard Day, customers can ger a small dish or cake cone for 99 cents.

Ritter’s has two locations in the Dayton region: 2531 Dayton‑Xenia Road in Beavercreek and 2226 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

The frozen custard shop is known for having a rotating, daily selection of frozen custard and Italian ice.

From classic flavors such as Strawberry and Cookies-N-Crème to fan favorites like Turtle Somethin’, Fresh Banana and Caramel Snickers Swirl, Ritter’s has something for everyone.

For more information, visit ritters.com. Daily flavors are posted on the Beavercreek (@RittersBeavercreek) and Kettering (@DaytonIceCream) Facebook pages.

