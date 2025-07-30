Ritter’s in Beavercreek, Kettering will have week of National Frozen Custard Day deals

The week will kick off with:

Aug. 4: Buy any signature sundae and get a free kids sundae

Aug. 5: 20% off any quart or pint

Aug. 6: Upgrade a cone, dish or sundae to a free plain waffle cone or bowl

Aug. 7: Buy any size glacier, get the second for 50% off

On National Frozen Custard Day, customers can ger a small dish or cake cone for 99 cents.

Ritter’s has two locations in the Dayton region: 2531 Dayton‑Xenia Road in Beavercreek and 2226 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

The frozen custard shop is known for having a rotating, daily selection of frozen custard and Italian ice.

From classic flavors such as Strawberry and Cookies-N-Crème to fan favorites like Turtle Somethin’, Fresh Banana and Caramel Snickers Swirl, Ritter’s has something for everyone.

For more information, visit ritters.com. Daily flavors are posted on the Beavercreek (@RittersBeavercreek) and Kettering (@DaytonIceCream) Facebook pages.