Springboro aerospace manufacturer announces expansion

Renegade bought the nearly 20,000-square-foot building at 3003 S. Tech across from Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport from Helvetia Limited, a Montgomery County limited liability company.

The 20,000 square-foot building will expand Renegade’s operational footprint by “providing dedicated space for warehousing and administrative functions, helping the company to meet increasing demand across commercial and defense aerospace programs,” the company said in a statement.

The building is located within the same industrial park as the company’s two existing facilities. The business is based at 10800 Industry Lane.

“Renegade will assume occupancy in 2027, creating opportunities to optimize manufacturing flow across existing sites while supporting the company’s multi-year growth and capacity expansion strategy,” the company said.

“This strategic acquisition underscores Renegade’s commitment to deliberate, long-term growth,” Matt Trombly, Renegade president, said in the statement. “The added capacity and efficiency will enhance our agility and strengthen our support for customer programs as they continue to scale.”

In 2019, Teijin Limited acquired Renegade. Based in Tokyo, Teijin described itself as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of carbon fiber products.

Aircraft producers use Renegade’s heat-resistant materials. The company was formed in 1993 as a resin manufacturer and launched its thermoset prepreg business for aerospace applications under the Renegade brand in 2007.

Though the purchased building has a Miamisburg mailing address, the deed situates the property in Springboro.