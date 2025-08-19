Breaking: Troni’s Italian Bistro to open Friday in Warren County

Troni’s Italian Bistro is opening Friday, Aug. 22 at 3855 Lower Market St. in Turtlecreek Twp. This is within Union Village, a new development with dozens of single family homes and townhomes (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Troni’s Italian Bistro is opening Friday, Aug. 22 in Warren County near Lebanon.

“We are thrilled to open for business at Union Village and showcase our signature Italian dishes including our lasagna, lobster ravioli and Florentine pizza, to name a few,” said owner Nick Troni.

The 2,410-square-foot restaurant is located at 3855 Lower Market St. in Turtlecreek Twp.

After operating Troni’s Italian Restaurant in Kettering for more than 20 years, the Troni family is expanding to Warren County. Troni’s Italian Bistro is located at 3855 Lower Market St. in Turtlecreek Twp. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

This is within Union Village, a new development with dozens of single family homes and townhomes.

“I chose Union Village because I want to be part of a new community where we can grow together,” Troni said. “I’m excited to be the first restaurant at Union Village, where people can enjoy amazing Italian dishes. The menu will include original recipes from Troni’s and my own personal recipes that I have mastered during 20 years working in the food industry.”

Entrees on the menu include:

  • Troni’s Trio (chicken parmigiana, meat lasagna and fettuccine alfredo) $25
  • Pollo Alla Parmigiana (breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella, served over pasta) $23
  • Chicken and Shrimp Cremora (chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, garlic and alfredo sauce served over spaghetti pasta) $26
In addition to Italian fare, Troni’s Italian Bistro will have a full bar.

The restaurant seats 75 people indoors and 20 people on the patio.

The Troni family has operated Troni’s Italian Restaurant at 1314 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering for more than 20 years. The Kettering restaurant is temporarily closed and is expected to reopen next month.

MORE DETAILS

Troni’s Italian Bistro will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

As part of Music on Market Street, a free concert series for residents and visitors, the Cryin’ Out Loud band will play 7-9 p.m. Friday just outside the restaurant at Union Village Square.

Union Village is designed on the principles of new urbanism, which includes walkability, sustainability and quality of life. The development plans to grow to include restaurants, shops and amenities within walking distance of the homes.

