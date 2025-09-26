Tylenol, DoD memo and a Charlie Kirk vigil: Federal news impacting southwest Ohio this week

“National medical experts, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Pediatrics, continue to recognize acetaminophen as one of the safest options for pain and fever relief during pregnancy when taken as directed.”

In the days since President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a wide-ranging effort to study the causes of autism, including recommending against the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy , doctors have been vocal in their opposition to the President’s stance.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Premier Health, called the studies used to link the medication to autism “flawed,” adding that people are trying to find a simple explanation to what is a complex problem.

• DoD: A recent memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth proposes a sweeping reorganization of defense acquisition work that would establish a new four-star general overseeing that work while moving new acquisition teams to the Pentagon. It’s unclear what implications this kind of reorganization would have for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which has long been the home of Air Force acquisition missions and a vital economic engine for Ohio and the Dayton area. Roughly 40% of the Air Force budget flows through Wright-Patterson.

• Charlie Kirk: A community memorial honoring the life of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was held in Kettering, the same day as Kirk’s memorial service in Arizona (which drew thousands of mourners and President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other senior officials of the Trump administration). It was during the first stop on his latest American Comeback Tour on Sept. 10 that Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University. A large mural honoring Kirk was also painted on the side of a barn near Waynesville.

• Jimmy Kimmel: Days after ABC suspended late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for comments he made after Kirk’s death, the network reinstated him. But Nexstar and Sinclair, the parent companies of ABC-affiliated stations in the Dayton/Springfield market, said they would not air Kimmel’s show.

• Immigration: The 24th annual Hispanic Heritage Festival at RiverScape MetroPark welcomed hundreds of people, Latino and otherwise, to enjoy food, entertainment, goods and more from Latin American and Caribbean countries. Cultural festivals have been canceled across the U.S., and many attendees said immigration enforcement was in the back of their minds. More than 26,000 immigrants live and work in Montgomery County, making up roughly 5% of the county’s overall population.

• Planned Parenthood: While it hasn’t closed any abortion clinics, Planned Parenthood officials say a federal move to cut off funding to their health clinics is exacerbating an already-low level of access low-income Ohioans have to preventative care. A ruling this month from the federal First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the federal government’s ability to block all Medicaid funds to abortion providers, even to pay for services outside of abortive care. The federal policy and the closures of health centers in Hamilton and Springfield is reducing access to STI testing and treatment, birth control, cancer screenings and other exams, Planned Parenthood officials said.

• Ayman Soliman: Former Cincinnati Children’s Hospital chaplain Ayman Soliman was released from the Butler County jail and his asylum status was reinstated. Soliman was taken into ICE custody in July during a check-in at the agency’s Blue Ash office. The detainment came months after his asylum status, which he was granted in 2018, was revoked in December 2024. Soliman’s legal team told WCPO his status was revoked years after he arrived in the U.S., noting an asylum officer labeled an organization Soliman was involved with in Egypt as a terrorist group despite both the U.S. and Egypt not designating the group as such.