Vandalia’s highest paid employees: Payroll Project

City council voted earlier this month to pay Wendt over $277,000 in severance pay in exchange for Wendt resigning. The city then agreed to hire former Kettering City Manager Mark Schweiterman as temporary city manager through a contract with the Shared Resource Center for $16,000 a month.

That contract rate would come out to $192,000 a year. As Kettering city manager, Schweiterman was paid $222,404 in 2022 before retiring at the end of that year, according to a previous Payroll Project story.

Wendt was one of 35 Vandalia city employees paid over $100,000 in 2023, according to city payroll data. Most were in the police department. Police officers can boost their base pay by tens of thousands of dollars with overtime — and in Vandalia they can get a couple more thousand by working the air show.

The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Vandalia’s highest-paid employees in 2023 were:

1. Dan Wendt, city manager: $182,100

2. Kurt Althouse, police chief: $155,395

3. Chad Follick, fire chief: $151,577

4. Garry Lawson, police sergeant $146,871

5. Todd Flynn, police sergeant: $144,655

6. Douglas Nagel, police sergeant: $142,225

7. Robert Cron, assistant city manager: $140,106

8. Thomas Vallery, police sergeant: $139,139

9. Amber Holloway, assistant city manager: $134,505

10. Benjamin Walker, police sergeant: $131,936