West Carrollton secures EPA approval for $8.8M water plant upgrade

Many of the plant’s systems are more than 30 years old and require critical updates.

The improvements will “replace and modernize outdated treatment equipment, improve water quality and reliability and enhance safety and efficiency at the facility,” according to the city.

Construction, expected to launch this year, is anticipated to take about three years.

“With an investment of $8.8 million, supported through the Ohio EPA’s Water Supply Revolving Loan program, the project represents our commitment to protecting public health and planning for the future,” the city said. “Clean, dependable water is something every resident relies on daily, and this project ensures we can continue delivering just that for years to come.”

The Water Supply Revolving Loan Account, or WSRLA, “provides financial assistance for the planning, design and construction of improvements to community water systems and non-profit non-community public water systems,” according to the Ohio EPA.

Officials previously said West Carrollton’s water quality remains outstanding and there are no issues, but emphasized the importance of staying ahead with new technologies and equipment. They said proactive measures are essential when it comes to drinking water and that improvements should be made before problems arise, not after.

West Carrollton runs two water treatment facilities, one using sand filtration and the other using media filtration to soften the water, city documents show. Together, those systems create the city’s soft water chemistry.

However, the sand filtration plant, built in 1989, has never been updated. As a result, many of its original components are past their useful life, according to city officials.