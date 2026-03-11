Wright State Physicians join Premier Health Physicians group

Given the size and scope of the Premier Health’s physician group, it made sense to roll the approximately 100 Wright State physicians and 30 advanced practice providers into the Premier Physician Network, according to Wright State.

“The integration of Wright State Physicians into the Premier Physician Network creates multiple efficiencies and better allows each organization to focus on its core work, with Wright State University concentrating on training, research and medical education, and Premier Health providing clinical care to the community. It’s a partnership that benefits students, patients and the broader community,” a statement from Wright State reads.

The integration did not result in any job losses for faculty members.

The transition of Wright State Physicians into the Premier Physician Network was completed as of Dec. 31, 2025, with all staff successfully transitioned. Patient transitions have already been successfully completed as part of the integration, according to Wright State.

“Wright State University and Premier Health have a longstanding partnership grounded in our shared commitment to strengthening the health and education of Southwest Ohio,” a statement from Premier Health reads.

Building on decades of collaboration to educate and retain physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals, the expanded affiliation between the two organizations in 2024 was to more closely align their efforts to advance academic medicine, improve community health, bolster workforce, and support economic growth across the region, according to Premier Health.

“This collaboration reflects our mutual commitment to strengthening health care in Southwest Ohio—today and for generations to come," Premier Health’s statement reads.

The affiliation allows them to operate an academic medical center, integrating education, clinical care, and research to deliver better outcomes for patients and stronger training for future clinicians, according to Premier Health.

Their physicians will serve as both frontline caregivers and faculty, teaching medical students and residents in real clinical settings while advancing innovative and evidence-based medical care.

“By aligning academic programs with comprehensive care delivery, we strengthen the region’s talent pipeline, accelerate the translation of new knowledge into practice, and improve community health—fulfilling our shared mission to advance academic medicine in Southwest Ohio," Premier Health states.

As a result of the Wright State Physicians becoming employees of Premier Health, the Wright State Physicians’ office building was transferred to the university for $1 at the Wright State University Board of Trustees’ most recent board meeting.

Wright State University owns the land at 725 University Blvd., but a ground lease between the Wright State Board of Trustees and Wright State Physicians, Inc. allowed the latter to construct the office building at that location.

The affiliation will expand graduate medical education opportunities at the Boonshoft School of Medicine, as well as training and programs to grow the nursing workforce.

Premier Health employs more than 11,000 people and is one of the region’s largest health systems with five hospital sites, including the region’s only level I trauma center, Miami Valley Hospital. In addition, Premier Health provides care at seven emergency departments, eight urgent care locations and more than 130 outpatient locations.