Xenia income tax passing early; city council, schools in tight race in early voting

Additionally, voters so far are passing by a thin margin the city’s income tax issue that would raise about $2 million for the city’s roads. As of 7:56 p.m., voters were passing the ballot issue with 52% in favor, and 48% voting against the measure.

In the Xenia Board of Education race, Joshua Day, Jennifer Marietta, and Deborah Williams were pulling ahead as of 7:56 p.m., with Tyler Scott, Mary Grech, Cedric Tolbert, and George Leightenheimer trailing behind.

Thousands of votes remain to be counted.

The 0.24% annual income tax increase would run for a period of five years, and increase taxes by $120 annually for someone with an annual income of $50,000, according to city data.

The levy would generate approximately $2 million for street maintenance and repairs, and even more specifically neighborhood roads, City Manager Brent Merriman previously told the Dayton Daily News.

The condition of streets has long been a point of consternation in the city. The city has spent an average of $1.3 million annually on street rehabilitation in the last 10 years.

The city’s current income tax rate is 2.25%, with a credit of up to 1.5% given to those who pay local tax to other municipalities. This ballot issue will not change the tax credit.

If the levy fails, the city council will prioritize streets as much as possible while maintaining a balanced budget, Merriman said.

Xenia City Council

Xenia City Council is a seven-person body consisting of six council members and the mayor. The two open seats are currently held by Carlos Walker, who is running for election, and Dennis Propes, who is not. Both Walker and Propes were appointed to their seats in January.

All five candidates expressed concern about Xenia’s poor street conditions and infrastructure, though expressed mixed opinions on the state of taxes and city funding.

Xenia will also get a new mayor. Current Councilman Ethan Reynolds is running unopposed to replace Mayor Will Urschel, who is not seeking reelection.

After the election, city council will appoint someone to take Reynolds’ council seat for the remainder of his term. This will be an open application process.

Xenia Board of Education

Seven people are in the running for three seats on the five-person Xenia Board of Education.

Day, Grech, and Leightenheimer’s seats are open this November, with all three running for reelection.

Most of the candidates interviewed said improving student academic achievement were among their top priorities, as well as addressing concerns about spiking property taxes and school funding. Xenia schools have also found themselves at the center of culture war issues surrounding school districts over the last several years.