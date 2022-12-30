Year in review: Greene County top stories of 2022

Yellow Springs development

Plans for new housing in Yellow Springs went up in smoke after many residents — including comedian Dave Chappelle, who owns several commercial properties in Yellow Springs — lobbied against the affordable housing structure of the neighborhood. The story gained national attention as Chappelle threatened to pull his business interests from the village based on the housing change.

School construction plans

The Fairborn and Xenia school districts have ongoing major construction projects to upgrade their middle and high school facilities, each part of a district-wide update on facilities that were originally constructed in the 1950s and 60s.

Xenia Community Schools began construction on a new Warner Middle School in the fall, and will receive in total nearly $38 million from the state to complete it and fund a major renovation and expansion for Xenia High School.Construction on the future Fairborn High School is ongoing, despite a hike in construction costs from $70 million to $82 million.

The heart of Xenia

In the spring, the city approved a $124.8 million plan to turn Xenia Towne Square, located in the heart of the city’s historic downtown, from a largely vacant shopping strip into a plaza, with dedicated spots for restaurants, shops, retail, and residential housing. The venture, led by developer Dillin Corp, will also include the Ramada Inn property, which the city foreclosed on in October.

Broadband expansion

Greene County is using a portion of its $33 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to extend broadband internet into the rural parts of the county. The county signed a contract with Alta Fiber, formerly Cincinnati Bell, to lay 5 million feet of fiber optic cables. The company has begun to build broadband access at approximately 40,000 locations over the next two years, including 9,600 underserved and rural locations.

Water infrastructure

Greene County has also started on a major construction project that will bring softer water to more parts of Greene County. A $46 million water plant expansion means more county water customers will have access to softer water, and the western part of the county will no longer have to buy water from the city of Dayton, potentially reducing residents’ exposure to toxic chemicals.

U.S. 35 and Trebein project

A long-awaited upgrade to U.S. 35 and Trebein Roads has gotten funding and the green light at the state level. Current construction cost estimates have increased to $36.5 million.

Between 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles pass through the intersection each day already, a number that is likely to grow with the host of new developments along Trebein Road. A host of housing and commercial developers interested in acreage along U.S. 35 means that the Trebein Road project has received increased attention in the last few months.

Farewell to Jim Martin

Jim “Pee Wee” Martin — a locally celebrated and much-loved World War II veteran who parachuted into France with Allied troops on D-Day — died on Sept. 11, 2022. He was 101 years old. Earning the nickname “Pee Wee” by being the lightest paratrooper in his regiment, Martin parachuted into Normandy near Saint-Come-du-Mont behind Utah Beach at 12:30 a.m. on D-Day.

He later fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and he received a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and European African Middle Eastern Service Medal for his service. He was every bit as energetic in the 21st century, regularly attending Sugarcreek Twp. trustee meetings and holding township leadership accountable.

Bellbrook schools in court

Controversy swirled around the superintendent and school board of Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools, related to a school levy from years ago. In September, Bellbrook Superintendent Doug Cozad and former board member Liz Betz took an “Alford plea” in the case. Cozad pleaded guilty to one count of dereliction of duty and was ordered to pay just over $5,800 in restitution to the district.

In December, school board President David Carpenter and former board member Virginia Slouffman were found guilty of dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor, and not guilty of illegal transaction of public funds.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Solar project rejected

The Ohio Power Siting Board struck down a permit application for the controversial Kingwood Solar utility in Greene County, citing an “overwhelming” number of public comments against it. Kingwood would have placed solar panels on roughly 1,200 acres (just shy of two square miles) between Yellow Springs and Cedarville, where much of the land is currently agricultural.

Many residents there opposed the project on the basis of preserving the “agricultural character” of the land, while those residents that signed long-term leases with Kingwood did so to protect their farmland for future generations, hoping to prevent it from becoming housing.

