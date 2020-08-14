5 things to know about the coroanvirus today: College sports canceled, High school to be announced

It is Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Horizon League cancels competitions for the fall sports season
The Horizon League, which includes Wright State University, has announced it is canceling competitions for the fall sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league had previously postponed the start of fall sports until Oct. 1. This affects sports that compete in fall championships, such as cross country, soccer and volleyball.
Public health officials are distributing free masks today in Dayton
Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will distribute free cloth face masks to those in need at the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 North Gettysburg Avenue, from 1-4 p.m. Face masks will be given one per person while supplies last.
Ohio State University Athletic Director rules out all fall football games
The same day that Ohio State University football coach Ryan Day said the program was exploring all options for playing in the fall, Athletic Director Gene Smith ruled out the idea. Smith said that the university had been talking to the Big Ten Conference about the possibility, but that it wasn’t possible this fall. Instead, OSU will focus on developing a spring plan.
AMC Theatres will open chains with retro 15-cent ticket price
AMC Theatres announced that it will start its first wave of reopenings in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with a 1920s retro ticket price of 15 cents per movie. The company will open more than 100 movie theaters on Aug. 20, including a theater in West Chester. A theater in Hamilton will reopen Sept. 3.
Gov. DeWine to make announcements on high school sports next week
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that he will announce on Tuesday whether full-contact high school sports can start competition this fall. Tuesday is three days before high school soccer and field hockey teams are scheduled to start games, and 10 days before the first Friday night of football season. He said that the stat wants athletes to compete, but the number of fans at sporting events will be restricted.