5 things to know about the coronavirus today: High school sports and how to play them

It is Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
High school athletes celebrate as sports were given approval to compete
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that all high school sports could compete this fall, with the announcement coming almost three weeks after fall sports practices began and less than two weeks before the first scheduled football games. High school athletes celebrated the decision.
OHSAA released guidelines for high school sports
Although Gov. DeWine has announced that high school sports have been approved to go forward this fall, the state has not yet published specific rules. Meanwhile, the Ohio High School Athletics Association released its own set of sport-specific regulations and recommendations on how to safely conduct athletic events.
Plans for performing arts to come later this week
After announcing that all high school sports can resume in Ohio this fall, Gov. DeWine announced that information about orders regarding the performing arts will be available this week.
Fairborn will start disconnecting delinquent water accounts soon
The City of Fairborn has announced that it plans to resume disconnecting water accounts marked as delinquent starting this month, and continuing throughout September. Fairborn warned that if your water bill includes a disconnect notice to pay the minimum amount listed by the due date to prevent the city shutting off the water.
Dayton schools upset after paying $28K for masks later deemed unacceptable
Dayton Public Schools are upset with the Ohio Department of Health after on Saturday it banned the use of face shields as a replacement for masks in schools – after the district had already spent $28,000 to buying them. The superintendent said that the district only bought the shields after receiving guidance back in June that they would be acceptable.