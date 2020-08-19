5 things to know about the coronavirus today: High school sports and how to play them

High school athletes celebrate as sports were given approval to compete

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that all high school sports could compete this fall, with the announcement coming almost three weeks after fall sports practices began and less than two weeks before the first scheduled football games. High school athletes celebrated the decision.

OHSAA released guidelines for high school sports

Although Gov. DeWine has announced that high school sports have been approved to go forward this fall, the state has not yet published specific rules. Meanwhile, the Ohio High School Athletics Association released its own set of sport-specific regulations and recommendations on how to safely conduct athletic events.