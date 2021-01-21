5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New federal unemployment and a pop-up testing event

It is Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Ohio starts issuing new $300 federal pandemic unemployment payments
The state of Ohio has started issuing weekly $300 federal pandemic unemployment compensation payments. The payments, which were halved from the previous version, go to eligible unemployment claimants after a new system programming update.
Pop-up coronavirus testing in Dayton on Saturday
There will be a free pop-up coronavirus testing event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 West 5th Street, in Dayton. No appointment or doctor’s note are needed.
Ohio vaccine provider wastes nearly 900 doses
The Ohio Department of Health has halted vaccine shipments to Columbus provider SpecialtyRX after 890 doses of the vaccine were wasted. ODH said the provider had administered 610 of 1,500 vaccines, but that SpecialtyRX failed to monitor the temperatures in its refrigerator and freezer, making the doses unusable.
Miami Valley Hospital begins drive-thru vaccination clinic
Starting on Wednesday, Miami Valley Hospital started a drive-thru appointment-only clinic at University of Dayton Arena. The clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today through Saturday, and will be able to vaccinate nearly 4,000 eligible Ohioans.
New coronavirus cases, hospitalizations jump as inpatients continue to fall
Ohio reported 6,378 cases on Wednesday, which is an increase of nearly 1,500 cases compared to Tuesday. Meanwhile, 404 were admitted to the hospital, up from 254 Tuesday. Despite this, patients in the hospital have continued to drop across Ohio’s hospitals, according to the Ohio Department of Health.