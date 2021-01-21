5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New federal unemployment and a pop-up testing event

Ohio starts issuing new $300 federal pandemic unemployment payments

The state of Ohio has started issuing weekly $300 federal pandemic unemployment compensation payments. The payments, which were halved from the previous version, go to eligible unemployment claimants after a new system programming update.

Pop-up coronavirus testing in Dayton on Saturday

There will be a free pop-up coronavirus testing event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 West 5th Street, in Dayton. No appointment or doctor’s note are needed.