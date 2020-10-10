5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Record cases and rules changes

Oral and nasal piercings are now allowed

A change to the public health order affecting tattoo parlors, body piercing businesses and other similar businesses now allows them to perform oral and nasal piercings. The Ohio Department of Health said that it has received reports of people trying to perform their own piercings, leading to infections and “other negative results,” so the ODH said it would be safer for piercings to be performed by licensed professions, with the right precautions.

Rules for indoor nursing home visits released

The Ohio Department of Health has also released a revised set of rules allowing nursing home and assisted living centers to resume indoor visitations beginning on Monday. Requirements include a limit of two visitors per resident for 30 minutes, with facilities keeping a log of visitor information.