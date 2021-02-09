5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Cases falling and vaccinations expanding

It is Tuesday, Feb. 9 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Ohio’s coronavirus cases drop below 2,000
The number of daily coronavirus cases dropped below 2,000 in Ohio for the first time in 2021 on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio reported 1,926 new cases on Monday, less than half of the 21-day average of 4,337 cases.
Greene County moves vaccine clinic to Beavercreek
Greene County Public Health announced on Monday that it is partnering with Ohio University’s Russ Research Center in Beavercreek to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. The local health department had previously been holding vaccination clinics at the old Greene County Career Center outside of Xenia.
How veterans 70 and older can get a vaccine through the Dayton VA
The Dayton VA will be having a walk-in clinic for veterans 70 and older enrolled at the Dayton VA from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 14 at the Primary Care Clinic on the Dayton VA Campus, 4100 W. Third St. The only requirements to receive the vaccine there is to be eligible for care at the VA and enrolled in the Dayton VA.
Milton-Union teacher dies at 50 after fight with COVID-19
Kellie Mahaney, a choir and drama teacher at Milton-Union schools for the past 26 years died Feb. 2 at age 50. A GoFundMe account set up to help the family says she died after a “long nine-week battle with COVID.”
Kettering Health expands vaccine registration options
Patients 65 and older can now call to register for Kettering Health Network coronavirus vaccine clinics in addition to being able to sign up online. Starting Monday, people can call 1-844-576-3627 to schedule a COVID vaccine appointment or visit https://www.ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccineclinics/.