Coronavirus: Colleges recommended to regularly test random sample of students

Mercer County also remained at level 3. Shelby County was the only level 1 county in the Miami Valley. The rest of the region is at level 2.

Butler County was among the top 10 counties in the state for new cases reported in the last two weeks. Mercer, Miami, Darke and Shelby counties also made the top 10 in the state.

Mercer County had the most cases with 257.5 cases per 100,000 people. Shelby was third with 189.3, Miami seventh with 144.9, Darke eighth with 142.8 and Butler 10th with 131.3.

Thursday marked the sixth-straight day Ohio has reported less than a thousand new cases in the last 24 hours, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

“We’re headed in the right direction,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “We hope those numbers continue to go down.”

There were 991 cases reported, bringing the total to 147,744. Deaths increased by 28 for a total of 4,715.

Ohio’s 21-day average of daily cases reported continued to drop and is now at 982.

There were 74 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions reported. Hospitalizations total at 15,051 and ICU admissions at 3,228.

A travel advisory updated Wednesday warns Ohio from visiting South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas.

All five states have coronavirus positivity percentages of 15% or higher.

Those traveling to Ohio from those five states should self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriveal.

On Tuesday, DeWine unveiled a demographics dashboard showing how the virus effects Ohioans of different races and ethnicities.

The dashboard breaks down data by population, case, hospitalization and death percentages by race and ethnicity.

Users can search the dashboard for the entire state, individual counties or select multiple counties.