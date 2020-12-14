Oakwood schools to start January with all remote learning, citing COVID-19

From Dec. 1-13, Oakwood schools reported 25 positive coronavirus cases, including 18 students, according to its website.

On Dec. 6, Oakwood announced a pause in athletic events with Athletic Director Laura Connor stating her department “has seen the number of winter student-athletes missing the opportunity to attend face-to-face instruction increase.”

Connor noted the move helps “student-athletes with the opportunity to finish first semester strong and be ready to compete later this month.”

Practices can start Dec. 19 and games can begin Dec. 26, district Community Relations Director Traci Hale said in an email Monday.

If Montgomery County remains designated a Level 3 — or red area — as it was Monday, parents will be allowed to attend, sitting in assigned areas, Hale said.

If the county has a Level 4 — or purple — designation, no spectators will be allowed.

Level 3 indicates “a very high exposure and spread” while Level 4 is for “severe exposure and spread,” according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ramey said the decision to start January classes fully remote was made this week to allow for the adjustment.

“We wanted to let families know as soon as possible about this temporary change so you could plan accordingly for any issues this schedule may present,” Ramey said in the letter.

“We fully understand and appreciate the difficulties this schedule may cause but believe in the value of making this change,” he added. “We hope to start off-site, along with winter break, spring break and the beginning of the distribution of vaccines, will allow us to provide consistent learning during the second semester.”

Chromebooks will arrive in classrooms this week and be sent home with students upon release for holiday break, Ramey said.