Students back at Wilberforce University as in-person classes resume

Wilberforce University students went through a validation process and were tested for coronavirus before they could move in to residence halls. In-person classes for the spring semester begin Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Photo courtesy Wilberforce University.
By Kristen Spicker

Students are back on campus as Wilberforce University kicks off in-person classes for the spring semester Monday.

In-person learning is resuming today after the university went to remote learning last spring. Most students continued with virtual classes for the fall semester. Virtual learning is still available for students who prefer to stay home at this time.

Students began returning to the campus over the weekend and were tested for coronavirus at an onsite, pop-up testing center as part as registration.

“My paperwork was done quickly,” said Jaylon Smith, a senior marketing major from Detroit. “I was probably here 20 minutes and I was done.”

Before coming to campus, students also went through a validation process.

“Students are asked to complete a housing contract or will indicate if they will be learning through the virtual experience,” Jocelyn Neely, director of admissions. “As long as all departments have checked off the student’s name, we let them know they’re good to go.”

For more information on Wilberforce University and its COVID-19 policies, visit www.wilberforce.edu.

