Newsletter: Hole-in-the-wall bar’s transformation, plus the secret to chewy cookies

1 cup of salted butter, softened

3/4 cup of brown sugar

1/4 cup of granulated white sugar

1 box (3.4 ounces) of instant vanilla pudding mix

2 large eggs

1 tsp of vanilla extract

2 1/3 cups of all-purpose flour

1 tsp of baking soda

1 bag of milk chocolate chips

Recipe: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Beat together butter, both sugars, pudding mix, eggs and vanilla on medium speed until creamy and combined. Gradually add flour and baking soda to the mixture beating on low speed. Stir in chocolate chips. Scoop out dough onto an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 9 to 10 minutes.

The cookies may not seem fully baked, but I promise they are.

In light of Christmas coming up, I want to know what is your favorite cookie recipe? Email me your recipe and if I get enough, I will share them on our website.

Celebrating milestones

Hank’s Local, a hole-in-the-wall bar that was recently updated and transformed into a restaurant with elevated bar food, darts and live music, is celebrating 45 years of being a part of the Dayton community.

It wasn’t until Monday that I finally stepped foot into this establishment. I had passed the bar a thousand times growing up when I went to K & R Pretzel Bakery and on my way to my late great-grandmother’s house off of Watervliet.

Christopher Shay became the owner of the restaurant and bar nearly four years ago after the original owner, Hank Duff, decided to retire.

During the coronavirus shutdown, Shay and his sons, Chadd and Jesse, added a kitchen to serve made-from-scratch comfort food, unique sandwiches, pizza and more. The menu features several dishes like the Dayton Triangles (nachos), the Wright Bros. Pastrami or the Patterson Pulled Pork Sandwich highlighting the city’s history.

In the future, Shay told me he plans to enclose their patio, update the exterior, host more private events and parties and offer pizza delivery using a newly, renovated truck.

The family is planning to celebrate the establishment’s 45th anniversary next month with a special event.

Other local establishments celebrating milestones this month include The Pine Club, Roost Modern Italian and the Neighborhood Nest.

Red Robin to open near Dayton Mall

Red Robin, a casual restaurant chain with gourmet burgers and brews, has applied for a liquor license in the former location of Logan’s Roadhouse near the Dayton Mall.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Red Robin International Inc DBA Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews applied for a D5 permit on Nov. 16 for 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp.

Jill Drury, communication manager for Miami Twp., told me that Red Robin is in the final stages of getting the necessary permits to begin construction. She said construction could begin in January 2023.

The space has sat empty since July 2020 after the Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant chain closed its doors. The chain had been facing serious financial obstacles even before the coronavirus pandemic.

New coffee bar coming to Huber Heights

The owners of Alematic Artisan Ales in Huber Heights are opening a new coffee bar and kitchen next door in the former space of The Heights Café.

Jerrod Fisher, who owns the brewery and now coffee bar with his two business partners, Mike Meholick and Greg Cason, said they have always been coffee lovers.

The Heights Café, located at 6178 Chambersburg Road, closed in August after 12 years in business. Fisher said this was the perfect opportunity for them to acquire a kitchen space, more seating and a place to serve coffee. Customers will eventually be able to move between both spaces.

B-Side Coffee Bar, expected to open in January, will have a full-scale coffee service with everything from drip coffee to espresso, lattes and teas, Fisher said.

Quick Bites:

🏆 Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best: Amar India Restaurant and Iron City Sports Bar are two local winners of the Ohio Restaurant Association’s annual Industry Awards Celebration. Read more about the awards here.

🍕 Ha Ha Pizza looking for local artist to paint mural: The pizza shop owners hope to “liven up” their dining room by finding an artist who can create a mural to represent the village and pizza shop’s history.

🍔 Voltzy’s has new winter location, big plans: The root beer stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center in Dayton while the owner works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Find out more about her plans here.

🍽 Brock Masterson’s is ready to take holiday cooking off your plate: The catering company is offering December holiday carryout meals in addition to its Thanksgiving meals. Details are coming soon.

