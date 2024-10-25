Newsletter: How do cities grow next to a big Air Force base? Carefully

But it’s more complicated than that, especially if communities are growing. All those employees need a place to live. Land use can affect military missions. That road leading to a base gate? It’s a federal issue, or it can be. And that solar panel array? It might be a good idea, but then it might reflect glare at approaching pilots.

That’s why a new attempt at helping communities live in harmony with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — not only the Dayton area’s biggest employer, but Ohio’s biggest in a single location — is worth attention.

Area communities get ‘road map’ for working with Wright-Patt

What has happened: Maryland-based consultant Matrix Design Group has worked since the spring of 2022 on a “compatibility use plan” that seeks to do just what its name indicates — give local leaders a list of things to think about as their communities develop near Wright-Patterson.

What they’re saying: “There are a lot of good things happening here, and a lot of opportunities to re-enforce those good things,” Patrick Small, a Matrix senior planner, said at an open house at the University of Dayton introducing the plan this week.

Read the story.

Ownership succession revealed for Dayton marketing firm

What happened: Linda O. Kahn and Lori Ohlmann, owners of Ohlmann Group, this week announced the sale of the 75-year-old agency to David Bowman and Jenny Michael, two familiar names who will be co-CEOs.

Why it matters: The Ohlmann Group is Dayton’s oldest marketing and public relations agency and a downtown Dayton business.

What they’re saying: “We could not be more excited about the future of the Ohlmann Group under David and Jenny’s leadership,” Linda Kahn said. “We are confident they are the right leaders to carry on our rich heritage of serving clients around the country.”

Read the story.

Large area health system selling nursing home, transferring operations of another

What happened: Premier Health is stepping back from managing nursing homes and selling SpringMeade in Tipp City while transferring operations of its sister facility, Koester Pavilion, which is on the Upper Valley Medical Center campus in Troy.

Why it’s happening: Otterbein — which is buying SpringMeade — has been in the picture for a while. Since January, Lebanon-based Otterbein SeniorLife has been SpringMeade’s managing partner, while Vancrest has managed Koester Pavilion.

“Having operated SpringMeade since January, our board could not pass up the opportunity to acquire a like-minded organization focused on a resident-driven model and committed to exceptional stewardship,” said Bill Brownson, Otterbein board chair.

Read the story.

Two area Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants to close

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Frisch’s fans won’t be happy about this.

Restaurant reckoning: The number of Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants open in the area is dropping and more could be headed for closure soon, writer Rick McCrabb tells us.

One of the two Middletown Frisch’s locations, 3560 S Dixie Highway, and one in Lebanon, 1330 Columbus Ave., were expected to close permanently at 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Cincinnati-based company.

And the other Middletown locations? Read on.

Abandoned homes in Dayton View, Santa Clara big part of demolition efforts

What happened: Dayton’s elected leaders recently approved millions in spending for hundreds of new demolition projects, most of which are concentrated in the Dayton View and Santa Clara neighborhoods in northwest Dayton.

Why this matters: This work will only grow, if the city’s plans are borne out. The city plans to tear down more than 1,000 decrepit structures and the state recently awarded additional funding for even more demolition work.

Read the story.

Contact me: Thank you for reading this newsletter twice a week. It belongs to you. Tell me about your business. You can reach me at tom.gnau@coxinc.com. You can also find me at X (the former Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

Quick hits:

Who got “chopped?” Not this Kettering native.

Women in business: Meet Maria Perez, CEO of EzKin Company

Dayton home sales are down. But the prices? They’re up.

Halloween at the Air Force Museum: That can be arranged.

What Oakwood has long needed: A store specializing in 1) romantic books and 2) wine.