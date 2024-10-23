Newsletter: Local native wins episode of ‘Chopped’, pizza shop opens in Miamisburg🍕🔪

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

I stopped by and tried the cheese pizza. The dough is topped with tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella and whole mozzarella before it’s cooked in the oven. When it comes out, it’s topped with more parmesan cheese, fresh basil and olive oil.

Red Bird Pizza was opened by Miamisburg neighbors Christian Clothier and Ife Olaore.

Clothier is a pizza connoisseur who is originally from New Jersey. Before he moved to the region in 2012, he worked at Carpe Diem Pub and Restaurant in New Jersey for four years.

“While I was working there I always was kind of dreaming of my own place,” Clothier said. “Pizza, I’ve been obsessed since I was a kid. My grandmother would always take me for a slice.”

He was planning to open a pizzeria in 2012, but plans were put on hold. In 2020 when Clothier moved to his current home, Olaore introduced himself as a neighbor and soon after they became close friends.

Olaore recalled finding out about Clothier’s dream to open a pizzeria and his experience of trying a slice for the first time. He said it was the best pizza he’s had in his entire life and remembered asking, “Why hasn’t the world experienced this pizza?”

Fast forward two years, they asked the former owners of the property at 18 N. Second St. if they were interested in selling. The couple was ready to retire and closed Dour Printing in June 2023. Since then, Clothier and Olaore have been hashing out the business plan and making the pizzeria dream into a reality.

“I’m thinking about where our second location (will be),” Olaore said. “For me, I always knew that this was going to be successful based on how my first bite of pizza was five years ago.”

The new pizza shop will be open 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. today through Friday. Next week’s hours will be posted on social media sometime over the weekend.

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes at Red Bird Pizza

Kettering Fairmont HS graduate wins Greek-themed episode of ‘Chopped’

Congratulations to Christina Xenos, a 1998 graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School who now lives in Los Angeles, Calif. She competed on a Greek-themed episode of “Chopped” that aired last night on Food Network and came out on top.

The first round of the competition featured a mystery ingredient basket of evil eye cookies, baby zucchini, sea bream and Greek Salad. Chefs were tasked with making an appetizer in 20 minutes. Xenos made it through the first round with a pan-seared sea bream served with Greek gazpacho.

The next round was the entree round. Chefs had 30 minutes to make an entree using spanakopita spring rolls, escarole, a leg of lamb and Greek coffee. Xenos made a stuffed leg of lamb with sauteed escarole.

“To win this competition would mean so much to me,” Xenos said during the episode. “I’m competing for the honor of my family and it’s just an honor to represent my heritage on this stage.”

The last round, the final two chefs were given 30 minutes to make a dessert using baklava cheesecake, apricots, mosaiko and cherry spoon fruit. Xenos made a no-bake baklava cheesecake using the mystery ingredients and was crowned the overall winner.

When asked what she do with her winnings of $10,000, Xenos said, “I’m scheduled to fly over to Greece to scout properties to open a Greek cooking school there. It’s been my dream to do that in Crete where my family’s from.”

Wingstop opens in Huber Heights, more locations on the way

Wingstop is continuing to expand throughout the Dayton region with a new restaurant location now open in Huber Heights and several others on the way.

The Huber Heights Wingstop is located at 6243 Old Troy Pike in the College Square Plaza next to Jet’s Pizza. There is also a Wingstop in the works at 2811 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

Carl Loftis, a multi-unit manager for Wingstop, said they hope to open the Kettering restaurant around Nov. 1, if not sooner.

“We also have plans for stores in Troy, Beaverton and more locations in (the) Dayton area in 2025,” Loftis said. “Our franchise currently has 68 Wingstops operating in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.”

The franchise acquired the Dayton Wingstop at 4149 N. Main St. and the Springfield Wingstop at 2135 E. Main St. at the end of June.

Quick Bites

☕ 7 Brew to open in Beavercreek: The drive-thru coffee shop will host friends and family hours 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Friday featuring free small drinks. This will be followed by a grand opening on Monday.

🍦 Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery opens in Waynesville: The women-owned business is a one-stop shop for coffee, donuts, baked goods and ice cream. A grand opening celebration is Saturday.

🍜 Linh’s Bistro to open second location: The restaurant will open at 6008 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp., across from Miami Valley Hospital South, on Saturday. READ MORE

🎃 It’s time for tricks and treats: Here is our list of beggars’ night times for the region.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

The Foundry, downtown Dayton’s rooftop restaurant that’s on the sixth floor of the AC Hotel, is celebrating Halloween with a pirate-themed party on Friday.

Festivities include live music from DJ Shorty starting at 6 p.m., a pirate skull treasure tattoo table, photo backdrop area and Halloween themed food and drinks.

There will also be a Halloween-themed bar crawl happening throughout the Water Street District that same evening.

The bar crawl will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with participants starting at Local Cantina, 503 E. First St., to pick up a koozie and a Water Street District Pint Path Passport.

Other stops on the bar crawl include Moeller Brew Barn, The Southern Belle Tavern, Dayton Barrel Works, Dayton Beer Company and Warped Wing.

