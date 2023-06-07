Newsletter: Popular brunch spot closed, new place to eat at The Greene 🧇

El Pájaro - Los Magos Sotol, Aperol, Caffe Borghetti, lime and pineapple

Rosita Chihuahua - Los Magos Sotol, Cocchi Rosa, Smith & Cross Rum, Aperol and Angostura

I will admit I am not a cocktail expert, but if I had to choose one over the other I would pick the El Pájaro.

The event also had small bites by Sueño Executive Chef Jorge Guzmán. I can not say enough about how good his appetizers were! I had Chicharrones with Chipotle Ranch Dust, a Cochinita Pibil Taco and a Wild Mushroom en Salsa Verde Tamale. The tamale was by far my favorite. I am now on a hunt for places in the Dayton area with authentic tamales. If you know of a place, email me here and I’ll check it out.

The Brunch Club closed due to staffing issues

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Brunch Club, located at 601 S. Main St. in Dayton, is closed until further notice, according to a sign posted on the establishment’s door.

“Due to ongoing staffing issues, we will be closed until further notice,” the sign reads. “Thank you and we hope to see you soon!”

Jim Vari, the restaurant’s owner, told me this morning that the sign went up Saturday after three employees were no call, no shows.

The Brunch Club has been experience staffing issues since Covid and Vari said everyone needed to take a step back for a few weeks.

He confirmed they do have plans to reopen with an expected date of Tuesday, June 20. The restaurant is typically open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Dayton restaurant introduces breakfast, lunch hours

Christopher’s Restaurant is temporarily stopping dinner service as it introduces Monday through Friday hours for breakfast and lunch.

“We know some of you may be disappointed that we’re temporarily stopping dinner service for the summer, but with our lean team and all the amazing events you’ve asked us to be a part of with our catering, our evenings and weekends are getting full,” the owners said in an email. “We’re working on some exciting new ways to offer dinners and weekend brunch service at our banquet facility, so keep an eye out for more information on that soon.”

According to the email, many of the restaurant’s lunch favorites are coming back, including the Canterberry Chicken Salad Sandwich and the Brother Reuben.

Other items on the menu include a Prime Rib Breakfast Burrito, Brisket Breakfast Bowl, Christopher’s Eggs Benedict, The Prime Time Sandwich, BBQ Brisket Sandwich, and Mandarin Spinach Salad.

Christopher’s Restaurant, located at 4211 Linden Ave., is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast is served all day and lunch is served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Taste of Belgium opens first Dayton-area location

Taste of Belgium, a bistro known for its waffles and brunch, held a soft opening Friday at its newest location at The Greene in Beavercreek.

Josh Baker, Taste of Belgium’s vice president of marketing, told me they are planning a grand opening in the next few weeks after everyone is up-to-speed.

The Cincinnati-based bistro moved into the 3,871-square-foot space near the shopping center’s main entrance after Fuzzy’s Taco Shop closed in January 2021.

Customers can expect traditional Belgian dishes that are recognizable. The bistro takes traditional American dishes and gives them a Belgian twist, Baker said.

Taste of Belgium also has a dinner menu including specialty cocktails and an extensive beer list.

This is the first Dayton-area location for the bistro. Other Ohio locations are centered toward Cincinnati including Liberty Township, Rookwood, The Banks, Over-The-Rhine, Kenwood and Mason.

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Spanish Pork Loin

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News spanned three decades where she wrote about food and restaurants. She also published two cookbooks.

Former Dayton Daily News reporter Mark Fisher, who wrote about food and dining, identified this recipe for Spanish Pork Loin as one of her favorite recipes.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon coarse salt

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 bay leaf, broken

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ pounds boneless pork loin

¼ teaspoon dried thyme oil for frying

Directions: In a small bowl mix paprika, garlic, oil, thyme and salt to a paste. Spread the mixture on the pork and rub it in, coating all sides. Place in a glass dish with the bay leaf, cover well and refrigerate at least overnight. The meat will be more flavorful after several days.

To serve, slice the meat into quarter-inch slices. Heat a little oil in a skillet and sauté the slices, about 2 minutes on each side. Remove the meat and deglaze the pan with 2 to 3 tablespoons white wine or chicken broth or water. Stir up all the pan juices and pour a little sauce over the meat.

If making sandwiches, skip the last step. Makes 4 to 6 servings

Quick Bites:

🍗 Krispy Krunchy Chicken closes in Washington Twp.: According to a sign posted at the establishment, the store has been bought out.

🍨 Jubie’s ice cream now available in Clark County: Copey’s Butcher Shop in Medway is offering 10 different flavors of the creamery’s pints. Read more about the partnership here.

🍣 17-course sushi experience coming to Tender Mercy: The Sushi | Bar Omakase experience is popping up at the bar at the end of June with limited seatings.

🌭 Dayton’s first Hot Dog Fest coming to Yellow Cab Tavern: Dayton Hot Dog Fest will feature a group of food trucks offering hot dogs, sausages and hot dog themed dishes on Friday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

🌮 Agave & Rye announces new opening date for Centerville location: The opening will take place Wednesday, June 28 for the sake of additional preparations, according to Agave & Rye’s communications team.

Tell Us:

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open up, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Also, remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook or Twitter pages.