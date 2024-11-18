Where are they now: How former Flyers are playing across college basketball

Brea is coming off the bench, just as he did last season at Dayton, but leads Kentucky in scoring (15.3 points per game). He ranks sixth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (12 of 16, 75%). His offensive rating (189.7), according to KenPom.com, is the second-best in the country.

Here’s a quick glance at other former Flyers:

• Kobe Elvis, Oklahoma: After one season at DePaul and three at Dayton, Elvis will finish his career with the Sooners. He has started all three games and leads the team in minutes played (30.0 per game). He ranks third in scoring (13.3) and is shooting 40% (8 of 20) from 3-point range. He scored 24 points against Stetson on Saturday.

• Zimi Nwokeji, Jacksonville: Now playing in his home state after four-plus seasons at Dayton, Nwokeji started the first two games and came off the bench in the next two. He’s ranks fourth on the team in scoring (7.5) and seventh in minutes (17.5).

• Petras Padegimas, Mercer: He played his freshman season at Dayton last season. He has not played this season, and according to a preseason report by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, he battled injuries in the offseason and may redshirt this season.

• Mike Sharavjamts, Utah: He’s putting up career-best numbers (12.0 points and 4.8 assists per game) at Utah. He has started all four games. He started 20 games at Dayton as a freshman in the 2022-23 season and all 34 games last season at San Francisco.

• Mustapha Amzil, New Mexico: He is starting and ranks third in scoring (12.0) in his second season at New Mexico after three seasons at Dayton.

• R.J. Blakney, Old Dominion: He’s averaging 3.5 points in his second season with the Monarchs after three seasons at Dayton.

• Kaleb Washington, Florida A&M: Washington played two seasons at Dayton (2021-23). In his first season with the Rattlers after playing at Butler Community College last season, he has averaged 3.0 points in 17.7 minutes in three games.

• Lynn Greer III, Temple: He started his career at Dayton in 2021 but transferred to Saint Joseph’s in December of his freshman season. He’s now in his first season at Temple but was suspended for the first nine games this season for unspecified rules violations.

• Moulaye Sissoko, North Texas: Now in his third season with the Mean Green after two seasons at Dayton, he’s averaging a career-best 6.0 points per game. He has started the first three games.