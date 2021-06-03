dayton-daily-news logo
Weather extends I-70 ramp to I-75 closure another week

Construction crews began work on the I-70 east ramp to I-75 north in March. Weather-related delays resulted in the closure being extended through Friday, June 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Construction crews began work on the I-70 east ramp to I-75 north in March. Weather-related delays resulted in the closure being extended through Friday, June 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

By Kristen Spicker

The I-70 east ramp to I-75 north in Montgomery County will remain closed for another week after weather caused more delays in construction.

The safety improvement project was initially scheduled to last from March 15 through May 17, but the Ohio Department of Transportation announced in May the ramp would stay closed through June 4.

The ramp will now be closed through Friday, June 11.

ODOT also cited weather as the cause of the extended closure in May.

The project includes removing and replacing a portion of the ramp, and work is tentative depending on the weather.

Thursday is expected to be another rainy day for the Miami Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Thunderstorms and showers are expected throughout the day, with a chance of strong winds southeast of I-71. A slight risk of rain is forecasted Friday morning, but will decrease throughout the day.

Motorists traveling through the area can take I-70 east to state Route 202 north and then take I-70 west to I-75 north.

Check www.ohgo.com for ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information in Ohio.

