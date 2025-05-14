Fast-growing Pilates chain to open first Ohio studio in Dayton area

Bodybar Pilates plans to open in a 2,200-square-foot location in Cornerstone of Centerville North. The business will be situated between Chicken Salad Chick and Mi Cozumel in the Shoppes at Cornerstone IV retail building. CONTRIBUTED

15 minutes ago
Bodybar Pilates’ first Ohio location will be in the Dayton area.

It is set to make its debut this September in a 2,200-square-foot storefront as the final retail lease at the Cornerstone of Centerville North, a retail development that includes Cabela’s, Costco and Kroger Marketplace.

The new location will be in Shoppes at Cornerstone IV retail building, positioned between Mi Cozumel and Chicken Salad Chick.

ExploreCenterville restaurant closes, will be replaced with Filipino cuisine eatery
Bodybar Pilates offers a variety of Pilates-based workouts designed to strengthen, tone and improve flexibility.

Classes focus on Reformer Pilates, incorporating specialized equipment to enhance resistance training and movement precision.

Local franchisee Steffeny Hanley, of Sugarcreek Twp., said she decided to open a Bodybar Pilates studio for many reasons.

ExploreMed Spa expands with first Dayton-area location
Hanley, a Pilates instructor for several years, said her own journey with the exercise method began as a way to manage her rheumatoid arthritis, and she discovered its benefits in reducing inflammation while also enhancing her strength and flexibility.

Over time, she found herself drawn to the more athletic style of classes.

“While visiting family in Florida, I took a class at a Bodybar Pilates studio and found that it offered the more intense style of classes that I prefer, but also some friendlier classes to enjoy as well,” Hanley told this news outlet. “I knew that I had to bring Bodybar Pilates to the Dayton area and share my excitement with others.”

Hanley said she’s seen Cornerstone of Centerville North grow over the years and believes it will be the perfect location for her studio.

“It’s a great central location that’s next to the beautiful Cornerstone Park, where I enjoy walking my dogs,” she said. “I’m looking forward to teaching Pilates again once we open, and taking walks and talking to members after class.”

Bodybar Pilates Centerville expects to hire between 12 and 15 employees, including one full-time fitness manager, instructors and sales associates.

Founded in 2012, Bodybar Pilates is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Expanded into a franchise in 2019, it has locations across multiple states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

