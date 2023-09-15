Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Health & Medical

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:
Winners
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Assisted Living Facility
|Bethany Village
|Best Cancer Care Center
|Kettering Health Cancer Center
|Best Dentist
|Dayton Dental Collaborative
|Best Health Food Store
|Health Foods Unlimited
|Best Health/Fitness Club
|Femme Fatale Dayton, LLC
|Best Hearing Service
|EarPro Audiology: Dr. Katie Cisler
|Best Independent Living Facility
|Bethany Village
|Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center
|Bethany Village
|Best OB/GYN
|Far Hills OB/GYN
|Best Orthopedic Doctor
|Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio
|Best Pharmacy
|Collaborative Pharmacy Services
|Best Physical Therapist
|Wendy Chorny Physical Therapy
|Best Primary Care Doctor
|Dr. Charles Opperman
Winners and placers
Best Assisted Living Facility
First place: Bethany Village
6443 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
937-433-2110
Second place: The Courtyard at Centerville
10400 Randall Park Dr., Centerville
937-42-6555
Third place: 10 Wilmington Place Retirement Community
10 Wilmington Ave., Dayton
937-253-1010
Best Cancer Care Center
First place: Kettering Health Cancer Center
Multiple area locations
Second place: Miami Valley Hospital
1 Wyoming St., Dayton
937-208-8000
Third place: Dayton Physicians Network at Greater Dayton Cancer Center
3120 Governor’s Pl Blvd., Kettering
937-293-1622
Best Dentist
First place: Dayton Dental Collaborative
5685 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
937-435-5163
Second place: Kondas Dental Group
8708 Troy Pike, Huber Heights
937-236-2800
Third place: Rahn Dental
5660 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
937-435-0324
Best Health Food Store
First place: Health Foods Unlimited
2250 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.
937-433-5100
Second place: Dorothy Lane Market
Multiple area locations
Third place: Whole Foods Market
Multiple area locations
Best Health/Fitness Club
First place: Femme Fatale Dayton, LLC
4623 Gateway Cir, Kettering
937-203-0959
Second place: Anytime Fitness
Multiple area locations
Third place: Kettering Fitness and Wellness Center
3351 Shroyer Road, Kettering
937-293-4348
Best Hearing Service
First place: EarPro Audiology: Dr. Katie Cisler
3951 W. Franklin St. Suite #5, Bellbrook
937-818-7637
Second place: Family Hearing Centers
Multiple area locations
Third place: Earzlink
Multiple area locations
Best Independent Living Facility
First place: Bethany Village
6443 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
937-433-2110
Second place: The Courtyard at Centerville
10400 Randall Park Dr., Centerville
937-42-6555
Third place: 10 Wilmington Place Retirement Community
10 Wilmington Ave., Dayton
937-253-1010
Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center
First place: Bethany Village
6443 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
937-433-2110
Second place: St. Leonard CHI Living Communities
8100 Clyo Road, Centerville
937-433-0480
Third place: Kingston of Miamisburg
1120 Dunaway St., Miamisburg
937-866-9089
Best OB/GYN
First place: Far Hills OB/GYN
5701 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
937-435-6222
Second place: Caroline Peterson, DO
Multiple area locations
Third place: Huey & Weprin, OB/Gyn
Multiple area locations
Best Orthopedic Doctor
First place: Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio
Multiple area locations
Second place: Orthopaedic Institute of Dayton, Inc.
3205 Woodman Dr., Dayton
937-298-4417
Third place: Matthew Hess, MD
6438 Wilmington Pike #220, Centerville
937-433-5309
Best Pharmacy
First place: Collaborative Pharmacy Services
4301 Lyons Road, Miamisburg
937-458-4949
Second place: Wright-Patterson Medical Center
4881 Sugar Maple Dr., Wright-Patterson AFB
937-257-0837
Third place: Hock’s Vandalia Pharmacy
535 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia
937-898-5803
Best Physical Therapist
First place: Wendy Chorny Physical Therapy
1250 W. Dorothy Ln Suite 304, Dayton
937-701-0339
Second place: Kettering Sports Medicine
Multiple area locations
Third place: Xcel Physical Therapy
Multiple area locations
Best Primary Care Doctor
First place: Dr. Charles Opperman
200 E. Spring Valley Pike Suite A, Washington Twp.
937-813-2124
Second place: Michael Buch, DO
825 N. Main St. #140, Springboro
937-762-5000
Third place: Gregory J. Haack MD
4881 Sugar Maple Dr # 830, Wright-Patterson AFB
937-257-8600
