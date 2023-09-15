Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:

Winners

Winners and placers

Best Appetizers

First place: El Meson

903 E. Dixie Dr., West Carrollton

937-859-8229

Second place: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

937-372-3202

Third place: Rip Rap Roadhouse

6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton

937-236-4329

Best Bakery

First place: Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple area locations

Second place: elé Cake Co.

Multiple area locations

Third place: Ashley’s Pastry Shop

21 Park Ave., Oakwood

937-293-1719

Best Bar/Lounge

First place: The Century Bar

18 S. Jefferson St., Dayton

937-694-1086

Second place: Tender Mercy

607 E. 3rd St., Dayton

937-453-0007

Third place: The Barrel House

417 E. 3rd St., Dayton

937-222-4795

Best BBQ

First place: City Barbeque

Multiple area locations

Second place: Company 7 BBQ

1001 S. Main St., Englewood

937-836-2777

Third place: Fatback’s Barbecue

1334 Linden Ave., Dayton

937-254-7427

Best Breakfast

First place: The Blue Berry Café

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook

937-848-5900

Second place: George’s Family Restaurant

5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

937-275-0705

Third place: First Watch

Multiple area locations

Best Brewery/Distillery

First place: Warped Wing Brewing Company

Multiple area locations

Second place: Eudora Brewing Company

3022 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

Third place: Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

905 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-723-7608

Best Brunch

First place: The Blue Berry Café

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook

937-848-5900

Second place: Another Broken Egg Café

Multiple area locations

Third place: Lily’s Dayton

329 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-723-7637

Best Buffet

First place: Rob’s Restaurant & Catering

705 Arlington Road, Brookville

937-833-3310

Second place: Beavercreek Pizza Dive

4021 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

937-431-8669

Third place: China Garden Buffet

Multiple area locations

Best Caterer

First place: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

4211 Linden Ave., Dayton

937-299-0089

Second place: Spaghetti Warehouse

36 West 5th St. Dayton

937-461-3913

Third place: Kohler Catering

4572 Presidential Way, Kettering

937-291-3600

Best Chicken Sandwich

First place: Chick-fil-A

Multiple area locations

Second place: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Multiple area locations

Third place: Chicken Head’s

1122 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

937-813-1618

Best Chinese Food

First place: China Cottage

Multiple area locations

Second place: Ozu852

852 Union Blvd., Englewood

937-832-3000

Third place: CJ Chan

Multiple area locations

Best Chocolates

First place: Esther Price Candies

269 N. Main St., Centerville

937-433-2535

Second place: Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Multiple area locations

Third place: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe

101 E. Alex Bell Road, Centerville

937-436-5066

Best Coffee Shop

First place: Ghostlight Coffee (Historic South Park)

1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-985-2633

Second place: Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Multiple area locations

Third place: Warehouse 4 Coffee

Multiple area locations

Best Desserts

First place: Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple area locations

Second place: elé Cake Co.

Multiple area locations

Third place: Ashley’s Pastry Shop

21 Park Ave., Dayton

937-293-1719

Best Diner

First place: George’s Family Restaurant

5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

937-275-0705

Second place: Cherry House Cafe

1241 Meadow Bridge Dr., Beavercreek Twp.

937-320-6200

Third place: Hasty Tasty Pancake House

3509 Linden Ave., Dayton

937-254-8431

Best Donut Shop

First place: Bill’s Donut Shop

268 N. Main St., Centerville

937-433-0002

Second place: Jim’s Donut Shop

122 E. National Road, Vandalia

937-898-4222

Third place: Stan the Donut Man

1441 Wilmington Ave , Dayton

937-293-1080

Best Ethnic Grocery

First place: La Michoacana Mexican Market

Multiple area locations

Second place: La Guadalupana Super Market

5450 Burkhardt Road, Dayton

937-963-5700

Third place: Yaffa market

21 Alexandersville Road, Miamisburg

937-866-9999

Best Family Restaurant

First place: Spaghetti Warehouse

36 West 5th St. Dayton

937-461-3913

Second place: George’s Family Restaurant

5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

937-275-0705

Third place: Tony’s Italian Kitchen

615 S. Main St., Englewood

937-836-1145

Best Fine Dining

First place: Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton

937-228-7463

Second place: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

937-293-6973

Third place: The Paragon Supper Club

797 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

937-433-1234

Best Food Truck

First place: McNasty’s

www.facebook.comMcNastysMobileFoodTruck

937-219-5647

Second place: Pizza Bandit

www.iampizzabandit.com

937-476-1895

Third place: What The Taco

www.facebook.comwhatthetacotruck

937-580-5289

Best French Fries

First place: The Root Beer Stande

1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton

937-40-1114

Second place: Loose Ends Brewing

890 S. Main St., Centerville

937-723-6328

Third place (tie): Rip Rap Roadhouse

6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton

937-236-4329

Third place (tie): Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery

520 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-222-6800

Best Gay Bar

First place: MJ’s on Jefferson

20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

937-223-3259

Second place: The Stage Door

44 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

937-223-7418

Third place: Argos Bar

301 Mabel Ave., Dayton

937-813-1991

Best Grocery Store

First place: Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple area locations

Second place: Dot’s Market

Multiple area locations

Third place: Kroger

Multiple area locations

Best Hamburger

First place: Slyder’s Tavern

836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton

937-258-1222

Second place: Hamburger Wagon

12 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg

937-847-2442

Third place: The Bank House Cafe

123 E. Main St., Verona

Best Happy Hour

First place: The Trolley Stop

530 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-461-1101

Second place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek

937-988-0909

Third place (tie): Bargos Grill & Tap

588 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

937-33-2500

Third place (tie): Corner Kitchen

613 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-938-5244

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

First place: Treasure Island Supper Club

4250 Chief Woods Lane, Moraine

937-299-6161

Second place: Tony’s Italian Kitchen

615 S. Main St., Englewood

937-836-1145

Third place: Grist

46 W. 5th St., Dayton

937-802-4544

Best Hot Dog Stand

First place: The Root Beer Stande

1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton

937-640-1114

Second place: A&W Restaurant

Multiple area locations

Third place: Heavenly Hotdogs

8480 N. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

513-850-4951

Best Ice Cream

First place: Graeter’s Ice Cream

Multiple area locations

Second place: Jubie’s Creamery

471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

937-874-5391

Third place: Ritter’s Frozen Custard

Multiple area locations

Best Indian Food

First place: Amar India Restaurant

Multiple area locations

Second place: Jeet India Restaurant

2750 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

937-431-8881

Third place: Ajanta India Restaurant

3063 Woodman Dr., Kettering

937-296-9200

Best Italian Food

First place: Mamma DiSalvo’s

1375 E. Stroop Road, Dayton

937-299-5831

Second place: Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen

3002 Woodman Dr., Kettering

937-989-1374

Third place: Spaghetti Warehouse

36 West 5th St. Dayton

937-461-3913

Best Japanese Food/Sushi

First place: Ozu852

852 Union Blvd., Englewood

937-832-3000

Second place: Sky Asian Cuisine

4090 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

937-949-9883

Third place: Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar

848 S. Main St., Centerville

937-435-9500

Best Mexican Food

First place: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton

937-258-2654

Second place: El Meson

903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton

937-859-8229

Third place: La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

8331 N. Main St., Dayton

937-280-4320

Best Middle Eastern Food

First place: Pasha Grill

72 Plum St., Dayton

937-429-9000

Second place: Olive Mediterranean Grill

44 W. Third St., Dayton

937-221-8399

Third place: Cafe Terra Mediterranean Cuisine Englewood

8351 N. Main St., Dayton

937-387-9622

Best Natural Food Store

First place: Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple area locations

Second place: Whole Foods Market

Multiple area locations

Third place: Health Foods Unlimited

2250 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

937-433-5100

Best Neighborhood Bar

First place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

893 E. National Road, Vandalia

937-890-8899

Second place: Slyder’s Tavern

836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton

937-258-1222

Third place: Red Carpet Tavern

3301 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-963-2009

Best Patio Dining

First place: TJ Chumps

Multiple area locations

Second place: The Trolley Stop

530 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-461-1101

Third place (tie): Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

893 E. National Road, Vandalia

937-890-8899

Third place (tie): Lily’s Dayton

329 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-723-7637

Best Pizza

First place: Marion’s Piazza

Multiple area locations

Second place: Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

Multiple area locations

Third place: Joe’s Pizzeria

4313 Airway Road, Dayton

937-253-8154

Best Place to Buy Meats

First place: Dot’s Market

Multiple area locations

Second place: Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple area locations

Third place: Copey’s Butcher Shop

10988 Gerlaugh Road, Medway

937-849-1338

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District

First place: Jay’s Seafood

225 E. 6th St., Dayton

937-222-2892

Second place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge

400 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-203-3999

Third place: Corner Kitchen

613 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-938-5244

Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

First place: Marion’s Piazza

Multiple area locations

Second place: Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton

937-228-7463

Third place: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

937-293-6973

Best Seafood

First place: Jay’s Seafood

225 E. 6th St., Dayton

937-222-2892

Second place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek

937-988-0909

Third place: Sea Jax Tavern

5900 Bigger Road, Kettering

937-439-1664

Best Square-Cut Pizza

First place: Marion’s Piazza

Multiple area locations

Second place: Joe’s Pizzeria

4313 Airway Road, Dayton

937-253-8154

Third place: Cassano’s Pizza King

Multiple area locations

Best Steakhouse

First place: Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton

937-228-7463

Second place: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

937-293-6973

Third place: Texas Roadhouse

Multiple area locations

Best Winery

First place: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant- Centerville

5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

937-900-9463

Second place: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine

9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Road, Bradford

937-467-4498

Third place: Old Mason Winery

4199 Iddings Road, West Milton

937-698-1122

Best Wings

First place: Archers Tavern

Multiple area locations

Second place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

893 E. National Road, Vandalia

937-890-8899

Third place: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

937-372-3202