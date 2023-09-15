Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:
Winners
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Appetizers
|El Meson
|Best Bakery
|Dorothy Lane Market
|Best Bar/Lounge
|The Century Bar
|Best BBQ
|City Barbeque
|Best Breakfast
|The Blue Berry Café
|Best Brewery/Distillery
|Warped Wing Brewing Company
|Best Brunch
|The Blue Berry Café
|Best Buffet
|Rob's Restaurant & Catering
|Best Caterer
|Christopher's Restaurant & Catering
|Best Chicken Sandwich
|Chick-fil-A
|Best Chinese Food
|China Cottage
|Best Chocolates
|Esther Price Candies
|Best Coffee Shop
|Ghostlight Coffee (Historic South Park)
|Best Desserts
|Dorothy Lane Market
|Best Diner
|George's Family Restaurant
|Best Donut Shop
|Bill's Donut Shop
|Best Ethnic Grocery
|La Michoacana Mexican Market
|Best Family Restaurant
|Spaghetti Warehouse
|Best Fine Dining
|Pine Club
|Best Food Truck
|McNasty's
|Best French Fries
|The Root Beer Stande
|Best Gay Bar
|MJ's on Jefferson
|Best Grocery Store
|Dorothy Lane Market
|Best Hamburger
|Slyder's Tavern
|Best Happy Hour
|The Trolley Stop
|Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
|Treasure Island Supper Club
|Best Hot Dog Stand
|The Root Beer Stande
|Best Ice Cream
|Graeter's Ice Cream
|Best Indian Food
|Amar India Restaurant
|Best Italian Food
|Mamma DiSalvo's
|Best Japanese Food/Sushi
|Ozu852
|Best Mexican Food
|Taqueria Mixteca
|Best Middle Eastern Food
|Pasha Grill
|Best Natural Food Store
|Dorothy Lane Market
|Best Neighborhood Bar
|Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
|Best Patio Dining
|TJ Chumps
|Best Pizza
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Place to Buy Meats
|Dot's Market
|Best Restaurant in the Oregon District
|Jay's Seafood
|Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Seafood
|Jay's Seafood
|Best Square-Cut Pizza
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Steakhouse
|Pine Club
|Best Winery
|Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant- Centerville
|Best Wings
|Archers Tavern
Winners and placers
Best Appetizers
First place: El Meson
903 E. Dixie Dr., West Carrollton
937-859-8229
Second place: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia
937-372-3202
Third place: Rip Rap Roadhouse
6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton
937-236-4329
Best Bakery
First place: Dorothy Lane Market
Multiple area locations
Second place: elé Cake Co.
Multiple area locations
Third place: Ashley’s Pastry Shop
21 Park Ave., Oakwood
937-293-1719
Best Bar/Lounge
First place: The Century Bar
18 S. Jefferson St., Dayton
937-694-1086
Second place: Tender Mercy
607 E. 3rd St., Dayton
937-453-0007
Third place: The Barrel House
417 E. 3rd St., Dayton
937-222-4795
Best BBQ
First place: City Barbeque
Multiple area locations
Second place: Company 7 BBQ
1001 S. Main St., Englewood
937-836-2777
Third place: Fatback’s Barbecue
1334 Linden Ave., Dayton
937-254-7427
Best Breakfast
First place: The Blue Berry Café
72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook
937-848-5900
Second place: George’s Family Restaurant
5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
937-275-0705
Third place: First Watch
Multiple area locations
Best Brewery/Distillery
First place: Warped Wing Brewing Company
Multiple area locations
Second place: Eudora Brewing Company
3022 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
Third place: Branch & Bone Artisan Ales
905 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-723-7608
Best Brunch
First place: The Blue Berry Café
72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook
937-848-5900
Second place: Another Broken Egg Café
Multiple area locations
Third place: Lily’s Dayton
329 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-723-7637
Best Buffet
First place: Rob’s Restaurant & Catering
705 Arlington Road, Brookville
937-833-3310
Second place: Beavercreek Pizza Dive
4021 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek
937-431-8669
Third place: China Garden Buffet
Multiple area locations
Best Caterer
First place: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
4211 Linden Ave., Dayton
937-299-0089
Second place: Spaghetti Warehouse
36 West 5th St. Dayton
937-461-3913
Third place: Kohler Catering
4572 Presidential Way, Kettering
937-291-3600
Best Chicken Sandwich
First place: Chick-fil-A
Multiple area locations
Second place: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Multiple area locations
Third place: Chicken Head’s
1122 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
937-813-1618
Best Chinese Food
First place: China Cottage
Multiple area locations
Second place: Ozu852
852 Union Blvd., Englewood
937-832-3000
Third place: CJ Chan
Multiple area locations
Best Chocolates
First place: Esther Price Candies
269 N. Main St., Centerville
937-433-2535
Second place: Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Multiple area locations
Third place: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe
101 E. Alex Bell Road, Centerville
937-436-5066
Best Coffee Shop
First place: Ghostlight Coffee (Historic South Park)
1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-985-2633
Second place: Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Multiple area locations
Third place: Warehouse 4 Coffee
Multiple area locations
Best Desserts
First place: Dorothy Lane Market
Multiple area locations
Second place: elé Cake Co.
Multiple area locations
Third place: Ashley’s Pastry Shop
21 Park Ave., Dayton
937-293-1719
Best Diner
First place: George’s Family Restaurant
5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
937-275-0705
Second place: Cherry House Cafe
1241 Meadow Bridge Dr., Beavercreek Twp.
937-320-6200
Third place: Hasty Tasty Pancake House
3509 Linden Ave., Dayton
937-254-8431
Best Donut Shop
First place: Bill’s Donut Shop
268 N. Main St., Centerville
937-433-0002
Second place: Jim’s Donut Shop
122 E. National Road, Vandalia
937-898-4222
Third place: Stan the Donut Man
1441 Wilmington Ave , Dayton
937-293-1080
Best Ethnic Grocery
First place: La Michoacana Mexican Market
Multiple area locations
Second place: La Guadalupana Super Market
5450 Burkhardt Road, Dayton
937-963-5700
Third place: Yaffa market
21 Alexandersville Road, Miamisburg
937-866-9999
Best Family Restaurant
First place: Spaghetti Warehouse
36 West 5th St. Dayton
937-461-3913
Second place: George’s Family Restaurant
5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
937-275-0705
Third place: Tony’s Italian Kitchen
615 S. Main St., Englewood
937-836-1145
Best Fine Dining
First place: Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton
937-228-7463
Second place: Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood
937-293-6973
Third place: The Paragon Supper Club
797 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
937-433-1234
Best Food Truck
First place: McNasty’s
www.facebook.comMcNastysMobileFoodTruck
937-219-5647
Second place: Pizza Bandit
937-476-1895
Third place: What The Taco
www.facebook.comwhatthetacotruck
937-580-5289
Best French Fries
First place: The Root Beer Stande
1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton
937-40-1114
Second place: Loose Ends Brewing
890 S. Main St., Centerville
937-723-6328
Third place (tie): Rip Rap Roadhouse
6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton
937-236-4329
Third place (tie): Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery
520 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-222-6800
Best Gay Bar
First place: MJ’s on Jefferson
20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton
937-223-3259
Second place: The Stage Door
44 N. Jefferson St., Dayton
937-223-7418
Third place: Argos Bar
301 Mabel Ave., Dayton
937-813-1991
Best Grocery Store
First place: Dorothy Lane Market
Multiple area locations
Second place: Dot’s Market
Multiple area locations
Third place: Kroger
Multiple area locations
Best Hamburger
First place: Slyder’s Tavern
836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton
937-258-1222
Second place: Hamburger Wagon
12 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg
937-847-2442
Third place: The Bank House Cafe
123 E. Main St., Verona
Best Happy Hour
First place: The Trolley Stop
530 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-461-1101
Second place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek
937-988-0909
Third place (tie): Bargos Grill & Tap
588 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville
937-33-2500
Third place (tie): Corner Kitchen
613 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-938-5244
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
First place: Treasure Island Supper Club
4250 Chief Woods Lane, Moraine
937-299-6161
Second place: Tony’s Italian Kitchen
615 S. Main St., Englewood
937-836-1145
Third place: Grist
46 W. 5th St., Dayton
937-802-4544
Best Hot Dog Stand
First place: The Root Beer Stande
1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton
937-640-1114
Second place: A&W Restaurant
Multiple area locations
Third place: Heavenly Hotdogs
8480 N. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
513-850-4951
Best Ice Cream
First place: Graeter’s Ice Cream
Multiple area locations
Second place: Jubie’s Creamery
471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn
937-874-5391
Third place: Ritter’s Frozen Custard
Multiple area locations
Best Indian Food
First place: Amar India Restaurant
Multiple area locations
Second place: Jeet India Restaurant
2750 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
937-431-8881
Third place: Ajanta India Restaurant
3063 Woodman Dr., Kettering
937-296-9200
Best Italian Food
First place: Mamma DiSalvo’s
1375 E. Stroop Road, Dayton
937-299-5831
Second place: Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen
3002 Woodman Dr., Kettering
937-989-1374
Third place: Spaghetti Warehouse
36 West 5th St. Dayton
937-461-3913
Best Japanese Food/Sushi
First place: Ozu852
852 Union Blvd., Englewood
937-832-3000
Second place: Sky Asian Cuisine
4090 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
937-949-9883
Third place: Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar
848 S. Main St., Centerville
937-435-9500
Best Mexican Food
First place: Taqueria Mixteca
1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton
937-258-2654
Second place: El Meson
903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton
937-859-8229
Third place: La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
8331 N. Main St., Dayton
937-280-4320
Best Middle Eastern Food
First place: Pasha Grill
72 Plum St., Dayton
937-429-9000
Second place: Olive Mediterranean Grill
44 W. Third St., Dayton
937-221-8399
Third place: Cafe Terra Mediterranean Cuisine Englewood
8351 N. Main St., Dayton
937-387-9622
Best Natural Food Store
First place: Dorothy Lane Market
Multiple area locations
Second place: Whole Foods Market
Multiple area locations
Third place: Health Foods Unlimited
2250 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
937-433-5100
Best Neighborhood Bar
First place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
893 E. National Road, Vandalia
937-890-8899
Second place: Slyder’s Tavern
836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton
937-258-1222
Third place: Red Carpet Tavern
3301 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-963-2009
Best Patio Dining
First place: TJ Chumps
Multiple area locations
Second place: The Trolley Stop
530 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-461-1101
Third place (tie): Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
893 E. National Road, Vandalia
937-890-8899
Third place (tie): Lily’s Dayton
329 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-723-7637
Best Pizza
First place: Marion’s Piazza
Multiple area locations
Second place: Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
Multiple area locations
Third place: Joe’s Pizzeria
4313 Airway Road, Dayton
937-253-8154
Best Place to Buy Meats
First place: Dot’s Market
Multiple area locations
Second place: Dorothy Lane Market
Multiple area locations
Third place: Copey’s Butcher Shop
10988 Gerlaugh Road, Medway
937-849-1338
Best Restaurant in the Oregon District
First place: Jay’s Seafood
225 E. 6th St., Dayton
937-222-2892
Second place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge
400 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-203-3999
Third place: Corner Kitchen
613 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-938-5244
Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner
First place: Marion’s Piazza
Multiple area locations
Second place: Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton
937-228-7463
Third place: Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood
937-293-6973
Best Seafood
First place: Jay’s Seafood
225 E. 6th St., Dayton
937-222-2892
Second place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek
937-988-0909
Third place: Sea Jax Tavern
5900 Bigger Road, Kettering
937-439-1664
Best Square-Cut Pizza
First place: Marion’s Piazza
Multiple area locations
Second place: Joe’s Pizzeria
4313 Airway Road, Dayton
937-253-8154
Third place: Cassano’s Pizza King
Multiple area locations
Best Steakhouse
First place: Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton
937-228-7463
Second place: Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood
937-293-6973
Third place: Texas Roadhouse
Multiple area locations
Best Winery
First place: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant- Centerville
5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville
937-900-9463
Second place: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine
9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Road, Bradford
937-467-4498
Third place: Old Mason Winery
4199 Iddings Road, West Milton
937-698-1122
Best Wings
First place: Archers Tavern
Multiple area locations
Second place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
893 E. National Road, Vandalia
937-890-8899
Third place: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia
937-372-3202
