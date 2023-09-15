Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Retail

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:

Winners

Contest Winner Best Antique Store The Little Antique Shop Best Appliance Store Lowe's Home Improvement Best Boutique Rabbit Hole Books Best Consignment Shop Home 2 Home Brand New & Consigned Best Florist Oberer's Flowers Best Furniture Store Mattress Max Best Hardware Store/Home Center Rocky's Ace Hardware Best Jeweler Beavercreek Jewelers Best Liquor Store Arrow Wine & Spirits Best Place to Buy a Bicycle K&G Bike Center Best Place to Buy a Mattress Mattress Max Best Place to Buy Children's Clothes Once Upon A Child Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies Olde English Outfitters Best Place to Buy Men's Clothes Kohl's

Winners and placers

Best Antique Store

First place: The Little Antique Shop

11716 Baltimore Phillipsburg Road, Brookville

937-232-6376

Second place: Antiques Village

651 Lyons Road, Dayton

937-291-5060

Third place: Southern Charm Antiques

1209 E. Stroop Road, Kettering

937-296-1118

Best Appliance Store

First place: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Multiple area locations

Second place: Logan Master Appliance

2205 S. Smithville Road, Kettering

937-853-8987

Third place: Menards

Multiple area locations

Best Boutique

First place: Rabbit Hole Books

29 W. First St., Dayton

937-999-4092

Second place: Little Exchange Fine Gifts

45 Park Ave., Dayton

937-299-1561

Third place: Heart Mercantile

601 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-250-6020

Best Consignment Shop

First place: Home 2 Home Brand New & Consigned

261 E. Alex Bell Road, Centerville

937-439-6688

Second place: Clash Gallery & Boutique

521 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-259-8986

Third place: Loralei’s Boutique

43 W. Franklin St., Washington Twp.

937-528-6861

Best Florist

First place: Oberer’s Flowers

1448 Troy St., Dayton

937-223-1253

Second place: The Flowerman

70A Westpark Road, Dayton

937-433-8610

Third place: Furst The Florist & Greenhouses

1306 Troy St., Dayton

937-223-1213

Best Furniture Store

First place: Mattress Max

519 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia

937-985-3278

Second place: Morris Home

Multiple area locations

Third place: Cedar Hill Furniture

Multiple area locations

Best Hardware Store/Home Center

First place: Rocky’s Ace Hardware

Multiple area locations

Second place: Menards

Multiple area locations

Third place: Greive Hardware

Multiple area locations

Best Jeweler

First place: Beavercreek Jewelers

1261 N. Fairfield Road Suite A, Beavercreek

937-429-1119

Second place: James Free Jewelers

Multiple area locations

Third place: Ohio Silver Co.

245 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-8261

Best Liquor Store

First place: Arrow Wine & Spirits

Multiple area locations

Second place: Belmont Party Supply

2621 Smithville Road, Dayton

937-252-4724

Third place: Centerville Liquor And Wine

894 S. Main St. D, Centerville

937-991-0014

Best Place to Buy a Bicycle

First place: K&G Bike Center

Multiple area locations

Second place: Whitman’s Bike Way Bike Shop

21 S. Main St., Miamisburg

937-384-0337

Third place: Mike’s Bike Park & Bicycle Shop

1300 E. 1st St., Dayton

937-963-2366

Best Place to Buy a Mattress

First place: Mattress Max

519 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia

937-985-3278

Second place: Morris Home Furniture and Mattress

Multiple area locations

Third place: The Original Mattress Factory

Multiple area locations

Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes

First place: Once Upon A Child

8317 N. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

937-312-1294

Second place: Little Exchange Fine Gifts

45 Park Ave., Dayton

937-299-1561

Third place: Carter’s

61 Chestnut St., Beavercreek

937-431-1130

Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies

First place: Olde English Outfitters

480 Ginghamsburg Road, Tipp City

937-667-3315

Second place: Cabela’s

5500 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

937-949-2000

Third place: Rural King

7611 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

937-237-8836

Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes

First place: Kohl’s

Multiple area locations

Second place: Price Stores

553 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.

937-224-7631

Third place: Von Maur

100 Magnolia Lane, Beavercreek

937-431-8880