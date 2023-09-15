Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Retail

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:
Winners and placers
Best Antique Store
First place: The Little Antique Shop
11716 Baltimore Phillipsburg Road, Brookville
937-232-6376
Second place: Antiques Village
651 Lyons Road, Dayton
937-291-5060
Third place: Southern Charm Antiques
1209 E. Stroop Road, Kettering
937-296-1118
Best Appliance Store
First place: Lowe’s Home Improvement
Multiple area locations
Second place: Logan Master Appliance
2205 S. Smithville Road, Kettering
937-853-8987
Third place: Menards
Multiple area locations
Best Boutique
First place: Rabbit Hole Books
29 W. First St., Dayton
937-999-4092
Second place: Little Exchange Fine Gifts
45 Park Ave., Dayton
937-299-1561
Third place: Heart Mercantile
601 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-250-6020
Best Consignment Shop
First place: Home 2 Home Brand New & Consigned
261 E. Alex Bell Road, Centerville
937-439-6688
Second place: Clash Gallery & Boutique
521 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-259-8986
Third place: Loralei’s Boutique
43 W. Franklin St., Washington Twp.
937-528-6861
Best Florist
First place: Oberer’s Flowers
1448 Troy St., Dayton
937-223-1253
Second place: The Flowerman
70A Westpark Road, Dayton
937-433-8610
Third place: Furst The Florist & Greenhouses
1306 Troy St., Dayton
937-223-1213
Best Furniture Store
First place: Mattress Max
519 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia
937-985-3278
Second place: Morris Home
Multiple area locations
Third place: Cedar Hill Furniture
Multiple area locations
Best Hardware Store/Home Center
First place: Rocky’s Ace Hardware
Multiple area locations
Second place: Menards
Multiple area locations
Third place: Greive Hardware
Multiple area locations
Best Jeweler
First place: Beavercreek Jewelers
1261 N. Fairfield Road Suite A, Beavercreek
937-429-1119
Second place: James Free Jewelers
Multiple area locations
Third place: Ohio Silver Co.
245 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-8261
Best Liquor Store
First place: Arrow Wine & Spirits
Multiple area locations
Second place: Belmont Party Supply
2621 Smithville Road, Dayton
937-252-4724
Third place: Centerville Liquor And Wine
894 S. Main St. D, Centerville
937-991-0014
Best Place to Buy a Bicycle
First place: K&G Bike Center
Multiple area locations
Second place: Whitman’s Bike Way Bike Shop
21 S. Main St., Miamisburg
937-384-0337
Third place: Mike’s Bike Park & Bicycle Shop
1300 E. 1st St., Dayton
937-963-2366
Best Place to Buy a Mattress
First place: Mattress Max
519 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia
937-985-3278
Second place: Morris Home Furniture and Mattress
Multiple area locations
Third place: The Original Mattress Factory
Multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes
First place: Once Upon A Child
8317 N. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
937-312-1294
Second place: Little Exchange Fine Gifts
45 Park Ave., Dayton
937-299-1561
Third place: Carter’s
61 Chestnut St., Beavercreek
937-431-1130
Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies
First place: Olde English Outfitters
480 Ginghamsburg Road, Tipp City
937-667-3315
Second place: Cabela’s
5500 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville
937-949-2000
Third place: Rural King
7611 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights
937-237-8836
Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes
First place: Kohl’s
Multiple area locations
Second place: Price Stores
553 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.
937-224-7631
Third place: Von Maur
100 Magnolia Lane, Beavercreek
937-431-8880
Best of Dayton 2022 winners