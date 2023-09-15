Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Beauty & Wellness

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Beauty & Wellness category:
Winners
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Acupuncturist
|Misun Oh Acupuncture LLC
|Best Aesthetic Services
|252 West Salon & MedSpa
|Best Barber
|Centerville Barbers - A Little Off The Top
|Best Gym
|Femme Fatale Dayton, LLC
|Best Hair Salon
|Square One Salon & Spa
|Best Massage Therapists
|Massage by Mikala Fink
|Best Place to Get a Manicure
|252 West Salon & MedSpa
|Best Spa
|252 West Salon & MedSpa
|Best Tanning Salon
|Bear Naked Tanning
|Best Tattoo Artist
|Donta'e Foster
|Best Tattoo Shop
|Ink by Erin
|Best Yoga/Pilates
|Speakeasy Yoga
Best of Dayton 2022 winners
Winners and placers
Best Acupuncturist
First place: Misun Oh Acupuncture LLC
503 Windsor Park Dr., Washington Twp.
303-681-1025
Second place: AcuLife Acupuncture + Integrated Care
6700 Loop Road Building 4, Courtyard, Interstate Executive Center, Centerville
937-723-9802
Third place: KAM Medical Acupuncture
521 E. Stroop Road, Kettering
937-432-1970
Best Aesthetic Services
First place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa
252 W. Franklin St., Centerville
937-433-9378
Second place: Elevate Esthetics
773 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.
937-985-1301
Third place: CCPROMUA
8648 Old Troy Pike Suite C, Huber Heights
937-609-8224
Best Barber
First place: Centerville Barbers - A Little Off The Top
162 W. Franklin St., Centerville
937-260-5103
Second place: The Englewood Parlor
7 W. National Road, Englewood
937-241-5792
Third place: Bellbrook Barber Co.
11 E. Franklin St., Bellbrook
937-971-0998
Best Gym
First place: Femme Fatale Dayton, LLC
4623 Gateway Cir, Kettering
937-203-0959
Second place: Planet Fitness
Multiple area locations
Third place: Turbo Zone Fitness
7917 S. Suburban Road, Dayton
937-776-9231
Best Hair Salon
First place: Square One Salon & Spa
Multiple area locations
Second place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa
252 W. Franklin St., Centerville
937-433-9378
Third place: The Red Salon
5847 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
937-259-8699
Best Massage Therapists
First place: Massage by Mikala Fink
Multiple area locations
Second place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa
252 W. Franklin St., Centerville
937-433-9378
Third place: Sherri Kennedy
Aculife Clinic 6700 Loop Road, Bld 4, Courtyard, Interstate Executive Center, Centerville
937-723-9802
Best Place to Get a Manicure
First place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa
252 W. Franklin St., Centerville
937-433-9378
Second place: Square One Salon & Spa
Multiple area locations
Third place: Cleopatra’s Paradise Nail Spa
3916 Indian Ripple Road suite, Beavercreek
937-988-0400
Best Spa
First place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa
252 W. Franklin St., Dayton
937-433-9378
Second place: Woodhouse Spa - Dayton
The Greene, 4412 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek
937-427-3529
Third place: Square One Salon & Spa
Multiple area locations
Best Tanning Salon
First place: Bear Naked Tanning
Multiple area locations
Second place: Elevate Esthetics
773 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.
937-985-1301
Third place: L.A. TAN
Multiple area locations
Best Tattoo Artist
First place: Donta’e Foster
Second place: Erin Manning
Ironside Tattoo Studio 72 N. Main St., Springboro
Third place: Kyle Cotterman
Distinction Tattoo 3700 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
937-938-5621
Best Tattoo Shop
First place: Ink by Erin
Ironside Tattoo Studio 72 N. Main St., Springboro
Second place: Truth and Triumph Tattoo
Multiple area locations
Third place: Eve’s Ink Tattoo and Permanent Makeup
515 S. Main St. Suite A, Springboro
937-748-9444
Best Yoga/Pilates
First place: Speakeasy Yoga
510 E. 3rd St., Dayton
937-999-7749
Second place: My Pilates Studio LLC
8100 Miller Farm Lane, Dayton
937-438-5151
Third place: Ignite Yoga
669 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.
937-915-6760
Best of Dayton 2022 winners