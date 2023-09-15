Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Beauty & Wellness

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Beauty & Wellness category:

Winners

Contest Winner Best Acupuncturist Misun Oh Acupuncture LLC Best Aesthetic Services 252 West Salon & MedSpa Best Barber Centerville Barbers - A Little Off The Top Best Gym Femme Fatale Dayton, LLC Best Hair Salon Square One Salon & Spa Best Massage Therapists Massage by Mikala Fink Best Place to Get a Manicure 252 West Salon & MedSpa Best Spa 252 West Salon & MedSpa Best Tanning Salon Bear Naked Tanning Best Tattoo Artist Donta'e Foster Best Tattoo Shop Ink by Erin Best Yoga/Pilates Speakeasy Yoga

Winners and placers

Best Acupuncturist

First place: Misun Oh Acupuncture LLC

503 Windsor Park Dr., Washington Twp.

303-681-1025

Second place: AcuLife Acupuncture + Integrated Care

6700 Loop Road Building 4, Courtyard, Interstate Executive Center, Centerville

937-723-9802

Third place: KAM Medical Acupuncture

521 E. Stroop Road, Kettering

937-432-1970

Best Aesthetic Services

First place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

252 W. Franklin St., Centerville

937-433-9378

Second place: Elevate Esthetics

773 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.

937-985-1301

Third place: CCPROMUA

8648 Old Troy Pike Suite C, Huber Heights

937-609-8224

Best Barber

First place: Centerville Barbers - A Little Off The Top

162 W. Franklin St., Centerville

937-260-5103

Second place: The Englewood Parlor

7 W. National Road, Englewood

937-241-5792

Third place: Bellbrook Barber Co.

11 E. Franklin St., Bellbrook

937-971-0998

Best Gym

First place: Femme Fatale Dayton, LLC

4623 Gateway Cir, Kettering

937-203-0959

Second place: Planet Fitness

Multiple area locations

Third place: Turbo Zone Fitness

7917 S. Suburban Road, Dayton

937-776-9231

Best Hair Salon

First place: Square One Salon & Spa

Multiple area locations

Second place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

252 W. Franklin St., Centerville

937-433-9378

Third place: The Red Salon

5847 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

937-259-8699

Best Massage Therapists

First place: Massage by Mikala Fink

Multiple area locations

Second place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

252 W. Franklin St., Centerville

937-433-9378

Third place: Sherri Kennedy

Aculife Clinic 6700 Loop Road, Bld 4, Courtyard, Interstate Executive Center, Centerville

937-723-9802

Best Place to Get a Manicure

First place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

252 W. Franklin St., Centerville

937-433-9378

Second place: Square One Salon & Spa

Multiple area locations

Third place: Cleopatra’s Paradise Nail Spa

3916 Indian Ripple Road suite, Beavercreek

937-988-0400

Best Spa

First place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

252 W. Franklin St., Dayton

937-433-9378

Second place: Woodhouse Spa - Dayton

The Greene, 4412 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

937-427-3529

Third place: Square One Salon & Spa

Multiple area locations

Best Tanning Salon

First place: Bear Naked Tanning

Multiple area locations

Second place: Elevate Esthetics

773 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.

937-985-1301

Third place: L.A. TAN

Multiple area locations

Best Tattoo Artist

First place: Donta’e Foster

Www.dtftattoo.com

Second place: Erin Manning

Ironside Tattoo Studio 72 N. Main St., Springboro

inkbyerin.com

Third place: Kyle Cotterman

Distinction Tattoo 3700 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

937-938-5621

Best Tattoo Shop

First place: Ink by Erin

Ironside Tattoo Studio 72 N. Main St., Springboro

inkbyerin.com

Second place: Truth and Triumph Tattoo

Multiple area locations

www.truthandtriumphtattoo.com

Third place: Eve’s Ink Tattoo and Permanent Makeup

515 S. Main St. Suite A, Springboro

937-748-9444

Best Yoga/Pilates

First place: Speakeasy Yoga

510 E. 3rd St., Dayton

937-999-7749

Second place: My Pilates Studio LLC

8100 Miller Farm Lane, Dayton

937-438-5151

Third place: Ignite Yoga

669 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.

937-915-6760