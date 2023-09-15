Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Around Town

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:

Winners

Contest Winner Best Apartment Complex Delco Lofts Best Attraction Dayton Dragons Best Community Supporter The Rubi Girls Best Dayton Landmark National Museum of the US Air Force Best Local Celebrity Dave Chapelle Best Media Personality Rev. Cool, WYSO Best Place to Work Wright-Patt Credit Union Best Playground RiverScape MetroPark

Winners and placers

Best Apartment Complex

First place: Delco Lofts

329 E. 1st St., Dayton

937-721-2674

Second place: The Greene Apartments

4450 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

937-490-4944

Third place: The Reserve at Miller Farm

551 Shelbourne Lane, Centerville

937-586-7696

Best Attraction

First place: Dayton Dragons

Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

937-228-2287

Second place: National Museum of the US Air Force

1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB

937-255-3286

Third place: Levitt Pavilion

134 S. Main St., Dayton

937-281-2144

Best Community Supporter

First place: The Rubi Girls

1207 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-694-2196

Second place: Dayton Foundation

1401 S. Main St. #100, Dayton

937-222-0410

Third place: Rev. Cool

www.wyso.org/people/rev-cool

Best Dayton Landmark

First place: National Museum of the US Air Force

1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB

937-255-3286

Second place: Deeds Carillon

Carillon Historical Park, 2001-2033 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

937-293-2841

Third place: Fountain at RiverScape MetroPark

237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

937-274-0126

Best Local Celebrity

First place: Dave Chapelle

Second place: Rev. Cool, WYSO

www.wyso.org/people/rev-cool

Third place: Jeff Stevens, Mix 107.7

mix1077.iheart.comfeatured/jeff-stevens

Best Media Personality

First place: Rev. Cool, WYSO

www.wyso.org/people/rev-cool

Second place: Jamie Jarosik, WDTN-TV

www.wdtn.comauthor/jamie-jarosik

Third place: Cheryl McHenry, WHIO-TV

www.whio.comauthor/cheryl-mchenry

Best Place to Work

First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

Multiple area locations

937-912-7000

Second place: University of Dayton

300 College Park, Dayton

937-229-1000

Third place: Dayton Children’s

Multiple area locations

937-641-3000

Best Playground

First place: RiverScape MetroPark

237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

937-274-0126

Second place: Orchardly Park

343 Wonderly Ave., Dayton

937-298-0775

Third place: Owen’s Place Park

2260 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton

937-427-5514