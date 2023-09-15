Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Professional Services

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Professional Services category:

Winners

Contest Winner Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital Best Attorney Ferguson Law Office, LLC Best Auctioneer Doug Sorrell Best Bank Wright-Patt Credit Union Best Credit Union Wright-Patt Credit Union Best Dog Park Oak Grove Park Best Dog Trainer Pawz 4 Peeps Best Funeral Home Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home and Crematories Best Insurance Agency Buckner Insurance Best Insurance Agent Ashley Alford Best Investment Advisor Christopher A Wysong, Ameriprise Financial Services Best Lending Institution Wright-Patt Credit Union Best Pet Adoption Center Our Farm Sanctuary Best Pet Bakery Bone A Fido Bakery Best Pet Boarding Services Diamond Kennels Best Pet Daycare Services Train Your Pup Best Pet Friendly Restaurant Bock Family Brewing Best Pet Grooming Services Doggie Styles Day Spa Best Pet Store Nature's Select of Dayton Best Pet Therapy Center Therapeutic Riding Institute Best Real Estate Agency Glasshouse Realty Group Best Real Estate Agent Toni Holmes

Winners and placers

Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian

First place: Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital

1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton

937-965-4399

Second place: Airway Animal Clinic

4092 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Dayton

937-426-3313

Third place: Scratching Post Cat Hospital & Retreat

133 W. Franklin St., Centerville

937-435-7228

Best Attorney

First place: Ferguson Law Office, LLC

130 W. 2nd St. #2100, Dayton

937-610-7874

Second place: Bock Legal Services, LLC (Jennifer Bock, Esquire)

3271 Streamview Ct, Bellbrook

937-979-3895

Third place: Kristie L. Gotwald, Esq.

2621 Dryden Road Suite 306G, Moraine

937-938-9254

Best Auctioneer

First place: Doug Sorrell

937-673-2440

Second place: Bob Hogstrom Auctioneer & Realtor

8455 N. Kimmel Road, Clayton

937-836-0662

Third place: John Muncy & Associates

129 W. Main St. B, New Lebanon

937-687-1919

Best Bank

First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Second place: Day Air Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Third place: Fifth Third Bank & ATM

Multiple area locations

Best Credit Union

First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Second place: Day Air Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Third place: River Valley Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Best Dog Park

First place: Oak Grove Park

1790 E. Social Row Road, Washington Twp.

937-433-5155

Second place: Humane Society Of Greater Dayton Adoption Center

1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton

937-268-7387

Third place: Hounds Town Dayton - Kettering

3076 Woodman Dr., Kettering

937-800-4322

Best Dog Trainer

First place: Pawz 4 Peeps

3293 Seajay Dr., Beavercreek

937-453-8110

Second place: Ashley Wendler-Rehbein

Third place: Dayton Dog Training Club

3046 E. River Road, Moraine

937-293-5219

Best Funeral Home

First place: Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home and Crematories

5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton

937-274-1151

Second place: Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions

Multiple area locations

Third place: Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton

937-427-1361

Best Insurance Agency

First place: Buckner Insurance

2217 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.

937-434-6800

Second place: Skinner Insurance Agency

217 Market St., Brookville

937-833-3100

Third place: Fun Insurance

12 W. Wenger Road, Englewood

937-771-0006

Best Insurance Agent

First place: Ashley Alford

2217 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

937-434-6800 Ext. 22

Second place: Lamika Thurman

937-624-9877

Third place (tie): Tommy Skinner

217 Market St., Brookville

937-833-3100

Third place (tie): Dan Biedenharn

3809 Wilmington Pike #100, Kettering

937-294-2600

Best Investment Advisor

First place: Christopher A Wysong, Ameriprise Financial Services

60 Rhoads Center Dr Ste C, Centerville

937-247-4565

Second place: Ron Solada, Edward Jones

580 Lincoln Park Blvd Suite 133, Kettering

937-293-7473

Third place: The FWP Group - Baird

10170 Penny Lane, First Floor, Miamisburg

937-428-3042

Best Lending Institution

First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Second place: Day Air Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Third place: Abbey Credit Union Inc

800 Falls Creek Dr., Vandalia

937-898-7800

Best Pet Adoption Center

First place: Our Farm Sanctuary

6495 Agenbroad Road, Tipp City

937-506-0696

Second place: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

8172 Washington Church Road, Washington Twp.

937-294-6505

Third place: Humane Society Of Greater Dayton Adoption Center

1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton

937-268-7387

Best Pet Bakery

First place: Bone A Fido Bakery

1025 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield

937-322-9663

Second place: elé Cake Co.

Multiple area locations

Third place: Gem City Pup

4920 Northcutt Pl, Dayton

937-867-0406

Best Pet Boarding Services

First place: Diamond Kennels

7775 Swamp Creek Road, Lewisburg

937-962-5328

Second place: Scratching Post Cat Hospital & Retreat

133 W. Franklin St., Centerville

937-435-7228

Third place: Tannenberg Pet Resort

2625 E. Stroop Road, Kettering

937-293-9233

Best Pet Daycare Services

First place: Train Your Pup

4792-1 S. Dixie Dr., Moraine

937-938-6641

Second place: Club K9 Doggy Daycare

95 Compark Rd. Centerville

937-291-3647

Third place: Hounds Town Dayton

3076 Woodman Dr., Kettering

937-800-4322

Best Pet Friendly Restaurant

First place: Bock Family Brewing

8150 Washington Village Dr., Washington Twp.

937-813-2000

Second place: Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery - Springboro

25 Wright Station Way, Springboro

937-222-7003

Third place: The Trolley Stop

530 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-461-1101

Best Pet Grooming Services

First place: Doggie Styles Day Spa

1275 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

937-426-3010

Second place: Pawsome Pet Supplies & Grooming

27 Alexandersville Road, Miamisburg

937-530-2548

Third place: W•A•G Studio

9158 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

937-309-7555

Best Pet Store

First place: Nature’s Select of Dayton

937-242-7599

Second place: PetSmart

Multiple area locations

Third place: Pawsome Pet Supplies & Grooming

27 Alexandersville Road, Miamisburg

937-530-2548

Best Pet Therapy Center

First place: Therapeutic Riding Institute

3960 Middle Run Road, Spring Valley

937-317-4001

Second place: Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness and Acupuncture

1341 Wayne St., Troy

937-667-3217

Third place: Veterinary Alternatives Centerville

21 E. Ridgeway Dr., Centerville

937-33-2202

Best Real Estate Agency

First place: Glasshouse Realty Group

201 E. 6th St., Dayton

937-949-0006

Second place: Home Experts Realty

93 W. Franklin St. #106, Dayton

937-435-6000

Third place: Irongate Inc., Realtors

Multiple area locations

Best Real Estate Agent

First place: Toni Holmes, eXp Realty

313-655-5688

Second place: Alice Kompar, eXp Realty

937-344-5535

Third place: Shannon Leo, Home Experts Realty

937-267-1238