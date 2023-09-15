Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Professional Services

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Professional Services category:
Winners
|Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian
|Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital
|Best Attorney
|Ferguson Law Office, LLC
|Best Auctioneer
|Doug Sorrell
|Best Bank
|Wright-Patt Credit Union
|Best Credit Union
|Wright-Patt Credit Union
|Best Dog Park
|Oak Grove Park
|Best Dog Trainer
|Pawz 4 Peeps
|Best Funeral Home
|Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home and Crematories
|Best Insurance Agency
|Buckner Insurance
|Best Insurance Agent
|Ashley Alford
|Best Investment Advisor
|Christopher A Wysong, Ameriprise Financial Services
|Best Lending Institution
|Wright-Patt Credit Union
|Best Pet Adoption Center
|Our Farm Sanctuary
|Best Pet Bakery
|Bone A Fido Bakery
|Best Pet Boarding Services
|Diamond Kennels
|Best Pet Daycare Services
|Train Your Pup
|Best Pet Friendly Restaurant
|Bock Family Brewing
|Best Pet Grooming Services
|Doggie Styles Day Spa
|Best Pet Store
|Nature's Select of Dayton
|Best Pet Therapy Center
|Therapeutic Riding Institute
|Best Real Estate Agency
|Glasshouse Realty Group
|Best Real Estate Agent
|Toni Holmes
Winners and placers
Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian
First place: Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital
1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton
937-965-4399
Second place: Airway Animal Clinic
4092 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Dayton
937-426-3313
Third place: Scratching Post Cat Hospital & Retreat
133 W. Franklin St., Centerville
937-435-7228
Best Attorney
First place: Ferguson Law Office, LLC
130 W. 2nd St. #2100, Dayton
937-610-7874
Second place: Bock Legal Services, LLC (Jennifer Bock, Esquire)
3271 Streamview Ct, Bellbrook
937-979-3895
Third place: Kristie L. Gotwald, Esq.
2621 Dryden Road Suite 306G, Moraine
937-938-9254
Best Auctioneer
First place: Doug Sorrell
937-673-2440
Second place: Bob Hogstrom Auctioneer & Realtor
8455 N. Kimmel Road, Clayton
937-836-0662
Third place: John Muncy & Associates
129 W. Main St. B, New Lebanon
937-687-1919
Best Bank
First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Second place: Day Air Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Third place: Fifth Third Bank & ATM
Multiple area locations
Best Credit Union
First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Second place: Day Air Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Third place: River Valley Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Best Dog Park
First place: Oak Grove Park
1790 E. Social Row Road, Washington Twp.
937-433-5155
Second place: Humane Society Of Greater Dayton Adoption Center
1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton
937-268-7387
Third place: Hounds Town Dayton - Kettering
3076 Woodman Dr., Kettering
937-800-4322
Best Dog Trainer
First place: Pawz 4 Peeps
3293 Seajay Dr., Beavercreek
937-453-8110
Second place: Ashley Wendler-Rehbein
Third place: Dayton Dog Training Club
3046 E. River Road, Moraine
937-293-5219
Best Funeral Home
First place: Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home and Crematories
5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton
937-274-1151
Second place: Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Multiple area locations
Third place: Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton
937-427-1361
Best Insurance Agency
First place: Buckner Insurance
2217 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.
937-434-6800
Second place: Skinner Insurance Agency
217 Market St., Brookville
937-833-3100
Third place: Fun Insurance
12 W. Wenger Road, Englewood
937-771-0006
Best Insurance Agent
First place: Ashley Alford
2217 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton
937-434-6800 Ext. 22
Second place: Lamika Thurman
937-624-9877
Third place (tie): Tommy Skinner
217 Market St., Brookville
937-833-3100
Third place (tie): Dan Biedenharn
3809 Wilmington Pike #100, Kettering
937-294-2600
Best Investment Advisor
First place: Christopher A Wysong, Ameriprise Financial Services
60 Rhoads Center Dr Ste C, Centerville
937-247-4565
Second place: Ron Solada, Edward Jones
580 Lincoln Park Blvd Suite 133, Kettering
937-293-7473
Third place: The FWP Group - Baird
10170 Penny Lane, First Floor, Miamisburg
937-428-3042
Best Lending Institution
First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Second place: Day Air Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Third place: Abbey Credit Union Inc
800 Falls Creek Dr., Vandalia
937-898-7800
Best Pet Adoption Center
First place: Our Farm Sanctuary
6495 Agenbroad Road, Tipp City
937-506-0696
Second place: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center
8172 Washington Church Road, Washington Twp.
937-294-6505
Third place: Humane Society Of Greater Dayton Adoption Center
1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton
937-268-7387
Best Pet Bakery
First place: Bone A Fido Bakery
1025 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield
937-322-9663
Second place: elé Cake Co.
Multiple area locations
Third place: Gem City Pup
4920 Northcutt Pl, Dayton
937-867-0406
Best Pet Boarding Services
First place: Diamond Kennels
7775 Swamp Creek Road, Lewisburg
937-962-5328
Second place: Scratching Post Cat Hospital & Retreat
133 W. Franklin St., Centerville
937-435-7228
Third place: Tannenberg Pet Resort
2625 E. Stroop Road, Kettering
937-293-9233
Best Pet Daycare Services
First place: Train Your Pup
4792-1 S. Dixie Dr., Moraine
937-938-6641
Second place: Club K9 Doggy Daycare
95 Compark Rd. Centerville
937-291-3647
Third place: Hounds Town Dayton
3076 Woodman Dr., Kettering
937-800-4322
Best Pet Friendly Restaurant
First place: Bock Family Brewing
8150 Washington Village Dr., Washington Twp.
937-813-2000
Second place: Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery - Springboro
25 Wright Station Way, Springboro
937-222-7003
Third place: The Trolley Stop
530 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-461-1101
Best Pet Grooming Services
First place: Doggie Styles Day Spa
1275 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
937-426-3010
Second place: Pawsome Pet Supplies & Grooming
27 Alexandersville Road, Miamisburg
937-530-2548
Third place: W•A•G Studio
9158 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
937-309-7555
Best Pet Store
First place: Nature’s Select of Dayton
937-242-7599
Second place: PetSmart
Multiple area locations
Third place: Pawsome Pet Supplies & Grooming
27 Alexandersville Road, Miamisburg
937-530-2548
Best Pet Therapy Center
First place: Therapeutic Riding Institute
3960 Middle Run Road, Spring Valley
937-317-4001
Second place: Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness and Acupuncture
1341 Wayne St., Troy
937-667-3217
Third place: Veterinary Alternatives Centerville
21 E. Ridgeway Dr., Centerville
937-33-2202
Best Real Estate Agency
First place: Glasshouse Realty Group
201 E. 6th St., Dayton
937-949-0006
Second place: Home Experts Realty
93 W. Franklin St. #106, Dayton
937-435-6000
Third place: Irongate Inc., Realtors
Multiple area locations
Best Real Estate Agent
First place: Toni Holmes, eXp Realty
313-655-5688
Second place: Alice Kompar, eXp Realty
937-344-5535
Third place: Shannon Leo, Home Experts Realty
937-267-1238
