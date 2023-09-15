Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Home Improvement

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Home Improvement category:

Winners

Contest Winner Best Basement Remodeler Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc. Best Bathroom Remodeler Zengel Group Building & Remodeling Best Building Contractor JEM Designs Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper Grandma's Gardens Best Door & Window Replacement D&G Roofing and Restoration Best Garage Door Company Dayton Door Sales Best Kitchen Remodeler JEM Designs Best Nursery/Garden Center Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping Best Pest Control A-1 Able Pest Doctors Best Place to Buy Cabinets JEM Designs Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning Logan A/C & Heat Services Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment Target Tool Outdoor Power Equipment Best Place to Buy Paint Sherwin-Williams Paint Store Best Place to Buy Windows Requarth Co. Best Plumber Korrect Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. Best Roofing Company Roofing by DryTech Exteriors

Winners and placers

Best Basement Remodeler

First place: Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.

2663 S. Dixie Dr., Kettering

937-299-5201

Second place: Houck Remodeling

960 Meadows Manor B, Dayton

937-434-1228

Third place: Kellco Group

637 Congress Park Dr., Dayton

937-709-0056

Best Bathroom Remodeler

First place: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling

85 Compark Road, Dayton

937-242-6096

Second place: Bath Creations

7255 Poe Ave., Dayton

937-222-3200

Third place: Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.

2663 S. Dixie Dr., Kettering

937-299-5201

Best Building Contractor

First place: JEM Designs

3979 Indian Ripple Road E, Beavercreek

937-320-9022

Second place: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling

85 Compark Road, Dayton

937-242-6096

Third place: W.E. Bilbrey General Contractor

212 Brandt St. Rear, Dayton

937-461-0435

Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper

First place: Grandma’s Gardens

8107 OH-48, Waynesville

937-885-2740

Second place: Gerdes Turf Farms, Inc.

1441 Upper Bellbrook Road, Xenia

937-426-4489

Third place: Grunder Landscaping Co

1900 Old Byers Road, Miamisburg

937-847-8000

Best Door & Window Replacement

First place: D&G Roofing and Restoration

360 Gargrave Road Suite D, West Carrollton

937-439-0554

Second place: Requarth Co.

447 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

937-224-1141

Third place: Dayton Door Sales

Multiple area locations

Best Garage Door Company

First place: Dayton Door Sales

Multiple area locations

Second place: Kettering Overhead Door

4155 Hempstead Station Dr., Kettering

937-93-6477

Third place: Doors Galore

7410 Pleasant Plain Road, Clayton

937-832-9797

Best Kitchen Remodeler

First place: JEM Designs

3979 Indian Ripple Road E, Dayton

937-320-9022

Second place: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling

85 Compark Road, Dayton

937-242-6096

Third place: Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.

2663 S. Dixie Dr., Kettering

937-299-5201

Best Nursery/Garden Center

First place: Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping

3766 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton

937-426-0861

Second place: North Dayton Garden Center & Nursery

1309 Brandt Pike, Dayton

937-233-5761

Third place: A. Brown & Sons

11506 N. Dayton Greenville Pike, Brookville

937-884-5826

Best Pest Control

First place: A-1 Able Pest Doctors

1320 N. Keowee St., Dayton

937-222-2122

Second place: Mosquito Joe of Miami Valley

1314 Barnhart Road, Troy

937-972-0971

Third place: Brown Pest Control

4012 N. Main St., Dayton

937-274-4103

Best Place to Buy Cabinets

First place: JEM Designs

3979 Indian Ripple Road E, Dayton

937-320-9022

Second place: Requarth Co.

447 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

937-224-1141

Third place: Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.

2663 S. Dixie Dr., Kettering

937-299-5201

Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning

First place: Logan A/C & Heat Services

9181 N. Dixie Dr Suite A, Dayton

937-872-3269

Second place: Deer Heating and Cooling

351 N. Broad St., Fairborn

937-429-3789

Third place: McAfee Heating & Air Conditioning Co., Inc.

4750 Hempstead Station Dr., Kettering

937-438-1976

Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment

First place: Target Tool Outdoor Power Equipment

2520 Dryden Road, Moraine

937-99-8801

Second place: Heil Bros.

2218 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

937-256-3500

Third place: Centerville Gravely

25 W. Alex Bell Road, Centerville

937-433-2166

Best Place to Buy Paint

First place: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store

Multiple area locations

Second place: Rocky’s Ace Hardware

Multiple area locations

Third place: Star City Paint & Decorating

923 E. Franklin St., Centerville

937-435-6997

Best Place to Buy Windows

First place: Requarth Co.

447 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

937-224-1141

Second place: Affordable Glass & Mirror

7210 Chambersburg Road, Dayton

937-236-1481

Third place: Window World of Dayton

3050 Springboro West Road, Dayton

937-299-2222

Best Plumber

First place: Korrect Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.

7967 W. Third St., Dayton

937-837-2333

Second place: Stewart Plumbing

937-477-9317

Third place (tie): Atherton Plumbing

705 Albany St., Dayton

937-709-3605

Third place (tie): Hyatt Plumbing

2047 Dorothy Ave., Fairborn

937-397-4946

Best Roofing Company

First place: Roofing by DryTech Exteriors

3036 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

937-787-5931

Second place: D&G Roofing and Restoration

360 Gargrave Road Suite D, West Carrollton

937-439-0554

Third place: Bone Dry Roofing

3230 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

937-739-8332