Best of Dayton 2023 winners: Recreation

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2023.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 153 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Recreation category:

Winners

Contest Winner Best Annual Festival Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest Best Arcade/Gaming Scene75 Entertainment Center Best Art Gallery Dayton Art Institute Best Bowling Alley Beaver-Vu Bowl Best Campgrounds Caesar Creek State Park Campground Best Comedy Club Funny Bone Best Concert Venue Rose Music Center at The Heights Best Dance School/Studio Funk Lab Dance Center Best Family Fun Destination Day Air Ballpark Best Golf Course Jasper Hills Golf Club Best Karaoke Red Carpet Tavern Best Movie Theater The Neon Best Museum National Museum of the US Air Force Best Park/Walking Path Aullwood Garden MetroPark Favorite Sporting Event Dayton Dragons

Winners and placers

Best Annual Festival

First place: Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest

456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

937-223-4ART (4278)

Second place: Yellow Springs Street Fair

101 Dayton St., Yellow Springs

937-767-2686

Third place: Strawberry Festival

405 Public Square #330, Troy

937-339-7714

Best Arcade/Gaming

First place: Scene75 Entertainment Center

6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia

937-619-3200

Second place: Canal Street Arcade and Deli

308 E. 1st St., Dayton

937-220-9333

Third place: DK Effect

1600 E. 3rd St., Dayton

937-416-2750

Best Art Gallery

First place: Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton

937-223-4278

Second place: Darty Art

1001 E. 2nd St. Building #100, Studio #3396, Dayton

937-554-2732

Third place: Vagabond Studio & Gallery

130 Front St., Dayton

937-813-1874

Best Bowling Alley

First place: Beaver-Vu Bowl

1238 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

937-426-6771

Second place: Poelking Lanes South

8871 Kingsridge Dr., Centerville

937-435-3855

Third place: Poelking Woodman Lanes

3200 Woodman Dr., Kettering

937-293-3179

Best Campgrounds

First place: Caesar Creek State Park Campground

9000 Center Road, Wilmington

937-488-4595

Second place: Dayton KOA Holiday

7796 Wellbaum Road, Brookville

937-833-3888

Third place: Rye Camp

3157 S. Union Road, Dayton

Best Comedy Club

First place: Funny Bone

The Greene, 88 Plum St. N. 200, Beavercreek

937-429-5233

Second place: Wiley’s Comedy Club

101 Pine St., Dayton

937-224-5653

Third place: The Black Box Improv Theater

518 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Best Concert Venue

First place: Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

937-610-0288

Second place: Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

937-296-3300

Third place: Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center

1 W. 2nd St., Dayton

937-228-7591

Best Dance School/Studio

First place: Funk Lab Dance Center

1226 E. Stroop Road, Kettering

937-477-3343

Second place: Instinct Dance Company

606 Taywood Road, Englewood

937-771-0070

Third place: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

85 Woodman Dr., Dayton

937-238-7792

Best Family Fun Destination

First place: Day Air Ballpark

220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

937-228-2287

Second place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

Third place: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton

937-275-7431

Best Golf Course

First place: Jasper Hills Golf Club

1100 Knoll Haven Road, Xenia

937-477-4448

Second place: NCR Country Club

4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering

937-299-3571

Third place: The Golf Club at Yankee Trace

10000 Yankee St., Centerville

937-438-4653

Best Karaoke

First place: Red Carpet Tavern

3301 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-963-2009

Second place: Yellow Cab Tavern

700 E. 4th St., Dayton

937-424-3870

Third place: Soft Rock Café

877 E. Franklin St., Centerville

937-438-3093

Best Movie Theater

First place: The Neon

130 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-222-7469

Second place: Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX

4489 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek

937-429-4130

Third place: Englewood Cinema

320 National Road No. 21, Englewood

937-998-8188

Best Museum

First place: National Museum of the US Air Force

1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB

937-255-3286

Second place: America’s Packard Museum

420 S. Ludlow St., Dayton

937-226-1710

Third place: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton

937-275-7431

Best Park/Walking Path

First place: Aullwood Garden MetroPark

955 Aullwood Road, Dayton

937-275-7275

Second place: Cox Arboretum MetroPark

6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton

937-275-7275

Third place: Glen Helen Nature Preserve

405 Corry St., Yellow Springs

937-769-1902

Favorite Sporting Event

First place: Dayton Dragons

220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

937-228-2287

Second place: UD Basketball

UD Arena

1801 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton

Third place: First Four

UD Arena

1801 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton