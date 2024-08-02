Morning Briefing: Friday, August 2, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

City of Xenia proposes acquiring Greene Memorial Hospital from Kettering Health

In a scathing letter to Kettering Health CEO Mike Gentry, the city of Xenia has proposed transitioning ownership of Kettering Health Greene Memorial to the city.

• Why was the letter sent? Xenia officials are upset after “a decade of inaction and unfulfilled promises” by the hospital network, service cuts, and jobs moving from Xenia to other Kettering Health locations, including Soin Hospital in Beavercreek.

• What are Xenia officials offering? They are offering to acquire the former Greene Memorial Hospital, which remains operational today, taking over Kettering Health’s obligation to offer health care services at the site and bring in another health care provider.

• How would that work? Kettering Health would transfer the property to the city, and Xenia would contract with a third party to maintain the site and run the hospital.

• What Kettering Health is saying: “Kettering Health remains committed to our mission of improving the quality of life of the people in the communities we serve – including Xenia and Greene County. Nothing we do now or in the future is more important than providing the community high-quality health care in fulfillment of this promise,” Kettering Health said.

Montgomery County clerk of courts, judge indicted: what we know now

Reaction continued Thursday to the indictments filed against Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley and county Municipal Judge James Piergies.

• Foley’s charges: Foley was indicted on a dozen counts: attempted unlawful interest in a public contract, three counts of complicity to commit unlawful interest in a public contract, two counts of theft in office, one count of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunication property, and misdemeanor counts of solicitation of political contributions from public employees and prohibition against partisan political activity.

• Piergies’ charges: Piergies was indicted on three counts of attempted unlawful interest in a public contract.

• In court: Foley and Piergies are scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 15 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Foley’s attorney said Foley will enter a plea of not guilty to all charges.

• Who is handling the case: The case is being handled by the Ohio Auditor’s Office, led by Faber, a Republican. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. recused himself to avoid a conflict of interest.

• Response: John Paul Rion, an attorney representing Foley, said his client “100%” denies the charges against him. Rion said Foley was chosen as the nominee for the Republican party, and the filing of these charges at this time seems strategic given the upcoming fall election.

• What the commissioners are saying: In a statement, the commission said: “Voters entrust elected officials with representing our county’s interest, without personal gain. While they sincerely hope these allegations are false, the County Commissioners will fully cooperate with the Auditor of State’s investigation requirements.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A grand jury indicted a Dayton man accused of hitting a family crossing Wayne Avenue and dragging a 9-year-old girl, seriously injuring her. We have the details.

• Tip of the day: With the school year just around the corner, we have a list of back-to-school events that offer family fun, food and school supplies.

• Person to know today: Molly Bruggeman. The Chaminade Julienne graduate helped the United States eight rowing team to a first-place finish in the repechage round at the Paris Olympics yesterday. The team’s next race is Saturday.

• Stat of the day: More than 50 different craft and international beers. That’s what to expect at the Dayton Art Institute’s 53rd Oktoberfest celebration from Sept. 27-29.

• Happening today: The 127 Yard Sale, also known as The World’s Longest Yard Sale, is underway and continues through the weekend.

• Things to do: Myriad talented women will headline this year’s Lebanon Blues Festival in historic downtown Lebanon this weekend. This is the 25th anniversary of the event.

• Photo of the day: Sports reporter David Jablonski was on hand to document the first Ohio State football practice of the season. Check out this gallery of his photos.