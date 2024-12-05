Morning Briefing: Friday, Dec. 6

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Gem City Market is not sustainable. Supporters say shoppers can change that

Gem City Market, which brought fresh food to a food desert in northwest Dayton, is facing struggles.

• The situation: The market’s current sales are not “sustainable” and must improve if the store is going to make it to its fourth birthday and remain open.

• Decline in shoppers: Recently, the market has been serving about 2,150 to 2,200 people per week, which is down from a high of about 2,900 people.

• The cause: COVID and the economic fallout from the pandemic caused considerable hardship. Also, the reconstruction of Salem Avenue made it tricky for people and vehicles to get to the store.

• What they are saying: “We are confident the market can still get to break-even and eventually profit, but right now sales are not at a level where we’ll get there before we run out of cash reserves, so we need to both increase our sales and raise a runway to get us there,” said Lela Klein, a board member of Gem City Market.

• They are not alone: Multiple bars, restaurants, boutiques and other kinds of stores in the Dayton area have spoken up to warn that they might have to shut their doors if foot traffic and sales do not increase.

Chi-Chi’s Mexican restaurants expected to make a comeback

Chi-Chi’s, a popular Mexican restaurant chain that once had a location near the Dayton Mall, could soon make a comeback after two decades.

• About the chain: Chi-Chi’s was founded in 1975. The chain grew to more than 200 locations nationwide, but after a series of ownership changes, it closed in 2004.

• All in the name: According to a new agreement with Hormel Foods, the son of the co-founder of Chi-Chi’s can use the Chi-Chi’s name.

• The plans: That son, Michael McDermott, is planning to open restaurant locations in 2025, a press release said. It is unknown where the first Chi-Chi’s will open.

• What he is saying: “I still have fond memories of growing up in the Chi-Chi’s restaurants that my father built throughout their time, instilling in me the passion and determination to pursue my own career in the restaurant industry.”

• Chi-Chi’s local history: Chi-Chi’s opened its first location in the region across from the Dayton Mall in the former Totenko building in 1980.

• Survey: Tell us about your favorite memory at Chi-Chi’s.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A few stadium upgrades are planned as the Dayton Dragons look ahead to their 25th season next year.

• Tip of the day: Forty people will get a chance to be trained in a career trade at reduced or no cost at the Trades Institute at Emerge in Xenia, as part of a new state program.

• Big move of the day: Cedarville University, a Baptist university in Greene County, has announced five online programs as an expansion of its growing college.

• Person to know today: Bridgette Bogle. The Sinclair professor, mother and artist has become an expert in multitasking.

• Thing to do: Arianna Holiday & the Gem City Slay Bells and Noah Back will be performing the first Let It Snow Show on Saturday at Taffy’s of Eaton.

• Photo of the day: The Rubi Girls celebrated their 40th anniversary with a performance of their annual Thanksgiving weekend show, The Show Must Go On, at the Dayton Arcade. Check out photographer Tom Gilliam’s photos from the performance.