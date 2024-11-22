Morning Briefing: Friday, Nov. 22, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considers building Ohio data center in Fayette County

Amazon is considering building a data center in Fayette County.

• Location: The data center is planned for the Midwest Mega Commerce Center in Jefferson Twp., near Jeffersonville in Fayette County — about an hour’s drive southeast of Dayton and about 25 miles east of Xenia.

• What is a data center? A data center is the physical facility that stores digital data and contains computing machines and related equipment, including the computing infrastructure that information systems require such as servers, data storage drives and network equipment.

• What Amazon is saying: “We recently filed documents as part of the process in exploring possible data center locations. This is part of our normal due diligence process as we are constantly evaluating new locations based on customer demand,” Amazon said in a statement.

• What we don’t know: No information is yet available on the possible size, cost or employment numbers of the possible data center

• Possible start date: Preliminary plans call for operations to start in September 2026.

Abortion is protected in Ohio, but could that change? Here’s what could come

A majority of Ohioans voted last year to enshrine abortion access in the Ohio Constitution, but with the November election resulting in a red wave of Republicans who will take political control next year, questions linger about whether abortion access in Ohio could change.

• Roe v. Wade: Two years ago, a majority decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization struck down Roe v. Wade. It tossed the topic of abortion access back to the states, many of which had restrictions go into place within hours of the decision dropping.

• Protected access to abortion: Court battles between abortion providers and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office ensued after Roe v. Wade was struck down. Abortion access advocates organized to get a new amendment on the ballot in Ohio to protect access to abortion, which voters later approved.

• Ongoing court battles: Abortion providers and their supporters like the ACLU of Ohio are working on striking down each of Ohio’s abortion restrictions that would infringe upon the rights spelled out in the new amendment.

• Ohio Supreme Court: If those cases get brought before the Ohio Supreme Court, they will be argued in front of an overwhelmingly conservative court. Six out of the seven judges on Ohio’s Supreme Court are now endorsed by Ohio Right to Life.

• In Congress: Bernie Moreno, a Republican businessman who won U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown’s seat, was endorsed by Ohio Right to Life and said in the past that he is “100% pro-life.”

• National abortion ban: With President-elect Donald Trump back in the White House and Republicans in control of Congress next year, the possibility of a national abortion ban appears plausible.

• The Comstock Act: Republicans could also try to utilize the Comstock Act ― a federal anti-obscenity law passed in 1873 that criminalizes the mailing or transportation of certain materials ― to prevent medication for abortions and miscarriages like Mifepristone being sent through the mail.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A local volunteer organization has filed a federal lawsuit that claims that a city of Dayton law that prohibits people from distributing food downtown without a permit is unconstitutional.

• Big move of the day: Central State University received a $1 million grant from the Department of Energy to study the effects of climate change on soil and water quality in the region.

• Tip of the day: Here are some ideas for creating a coffee bar in your home

• Person to know today: Val Smith. The graphic designer has started her own business, Sugar Camp, and makes hand-designed items that are sold around town and at indie craft pop-ups.

• Quote of the day: “Just like I sometimes crave a delicious meal, my soul craves to create a work of art. Painting brings me closer to myself and brings me peace. If I don’t continue this skill something is wandering inside me and my soul will be lost. Art has been my savior.” — Samaneh “Sama” Faramarzi, an artist who was born in Iran and now lives in Kettering. Her artwork is currently on display at the downtown library.

• Photo of the day: Volunteers unboxed cases of pumpkin pies at the annual Food Bank food distribution before Thanksgiving on Thursday at the Dixie Twin Drive-In.