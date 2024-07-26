Morning Briefing: Saturday, July 27, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Homeland Security conducts financial crimes, labor probe at Fuyao Glass, 27 other Dayton-area sites

U.S. Homeland Security forces were conducting investigations at Fuyao Glass America in Moraine yesterday.

• Homeland Security statement: A spokesman for Homeland Security released a statement saying in part that their agents “in collaboration with IRS Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies, are conducting federal search warrants at Fuyao Glass America and 27 other locations in the Dayton area as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.”

• About Fuyao: Chinese-owned Fuyao Global has said it is the second biggest glass manufacturer in the world and the Moraine location is the world’s largest auto glass production site.

• Other locations: Besides the Fuyao site in Moraine, agents were also investigating in Dayton, Liberty Township, Miamisburg and West Carrollton.

• Fuyao not the target: A Homeland Security agent was recorded as telling workers at the plant that Fuyao is not the target of the investigation at this time, and there was no intention to arrest anyone.

• Activity at the plant: Multiple Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were blocking off the front and back of the plant. A mobile Emergency Management Agency trailer arrived and a nonprofit was feeding people at Fuyao, according to a source on the scene. White vans were being removed from Fuyao by tow trucks.

Sweltering cells at local women’s prison to get AC for the first time — next year

An $8.6 million renovation project aims to update the Dayton Correctional Institution, the local state-run female prison where volunteers say inmates suffer sickening heat.

• How big is DCI? The prison has a capacity to house approximately 1,000 incarcerated women. The campus includes more than a dozen buildings with eight multiple-occupancy housing cell units.

• No air conditioning: DCI has air-conditioning in its medical, education and visitation spaces but housing units only have wall-mounted, floor and ceiling exhaust fans.

• Beating the heat: During hot summer days, extra water and freeze-pops are made available for staff and inmates. Inmates are also permitted to keep cell doors open and to wear T-shirts instead of their uniform tops.

• Planned updates: The renovation project will address several items, including the replacement of windows on the campus, an air-cooling system for housing units and security upgrades.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton announces plans for a multimillion-dollar renovation project focused on modernizing living spaces for staff in fire stations.

• Tip of the day: Troni’s Pizza & Pasta is now slinging slices for hungry people on the go in downtown Dayton.

• Person to know today: Col. Kenneth A. Stremmel. Known as “Andy” to his friends, Stremmel took command Friday of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

• Quote of the day: “We have a genuine, beautiful, public place where people can gather and use for their own vigils or protests. If somebody wants to talk about gun violence, this might be the place to do it. If somebody wants to have a cool performance, this might be the place to do it. This gathering spot is a memorial, and the spirit of the victims in a positive light moves us forward.” — Terry Welker, team leader of the “Seed of Life” Memorial to honor the victims of the Aug. 4, 2019 Oregon District shooting.

• Big move of the day: Former Fire Battalion Chief John Russell has been appointed Huber Heights’ city manager. Russell has served in various roles within the city’s fire division since 2000.

• Things to do: One of Dayton’s most popular cultural festivals, a celebration of Dayton restaurants, charming musical theatre, and fishing are among our 10 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Bill Lackey saw some of the youngest competitors at the Clark County Fair getting their chance to exhibit their showmanship skills during the Pee Wee Swine Showmanship contest. Click here to see of of his Fair photos.