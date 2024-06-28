Morning Briefing: Saturday, June 29, 2024

If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Today, we look at changes at the Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and what they mean, plus the latest move pushing forward a new mental health hospital in Dayton, which advocates say is strongly needed.

WPAFB Space Intelligence Center welcomes new commander, bigger responsibilities

The National Space Intelligence Center welcomed not only a new commander but broader responsibilities Friday as the center shifted to a a field operating agency under the Space Operations for Intelligence, Thomas Gnau reports.

• Why it matters: The move expands the reach of the center based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which means even more important work is being done in Dayton.

• What’s changing? The center is now focused not simply on space intelligence but wider national intelligence, helping to produce data that will go toward future weapons and satellites.

• What’s happening at Wright-Patt: A substantial chunk of the U.S. Space Force’s intelligence apparatus is anchored at Wright-Patterson.

DeWine touts Dayton hospital plan, ‘dream’ of statewide mental health care system

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the latest capital budget on Friday and specifically touted $10 million for a new mental health hospital in Dayton.

• Why it matters: Advocates say the closure of Twin Valley state hospital in 2008 left a hole in care for those with mental health treatment needs.

• What will the hospital be? The more than 200-bed facility will be run by the state. Currently, most of the Dayton region falls into the jurisdiction of Summit Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Cincinnati, which has been a challenge to get space in for local patients. (Our deeper dive into the proposal.)

• But, it could take awhile: The $10 million that’s already been approved will go toward acquiring the land and producing initial designs. The most recent state-run mental health hospital that opened in May took several budget cycles to build, starting under Gov. John Kasich in 2018.

• What they’re saying: “This funding begins to remedy a 16-year-old mistake. You ask any sheriff in the state and they will tell you there is a need for more mental health treatment facilities.” — Lt. Gov. Jon Husted

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Thank you, Masquerage. Dayton’s “Party of Parties for a Cause” is ending after running for 24 years and raising more than $1.5 million to support HIV/AIDS prevention and education programs..

• Tip of the day: Try the patio at Jimmie’s Ladder 11. It’s the latest restaurant featured as our Patio of the Week. (Plus, our guide to all outdoor eating and drinking around Dayton).

• Person to know today: Jonathan Dayton. The man after whom Dayton is named was likely never here, but he was a Revolutionary War soldier, Congressman, signer of the U.S. Constitution and man suspected of conspiring with Aaron Burr, the man who killed Alexander Hamilton.

• Quote of the day: “A go-kart track on the roof of the Transportation Center garage.” — Peter Benkendorf, director The Collaboratory, Dayton’s non-profit civic innovation lab, in response to a question about his best big idea for Dayton in our latest “Three Questions With ...” feature

• Stat of the day: $530,000. That’s how much the city of Dayton will receive from a new $5 permissive motor vehicle license tax that will help pay for roadway repairs and upgrades.

• Happening today: Pickle Fest. The Miami Valley Restaurant Association will present the event at Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, from 3-10:30 p.m.

• Photo of the day: Chapel Hart, a New Orleans country music group, performed at Levitt Pavilion on Thursday. Contributor Tom Gilliam caught the action (more photos here).