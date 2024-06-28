Morning Briefing: Saturday, June 29, 2024

One of the emerging centers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is getting new work to do, which means more responsibility for intelligence work is coming here.
WPAFB Space Intelligence Center welcomes new commander, bigger responsibilities
The National Space Intelligence Center welcomed not only a new commander but broader responsibilities Friday as the center shifted to a a field operating agency under the Space Operations for Intelligence, Thomas Gnau reports.
• Why it matters: The move expands the reach of the center based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which means even more important work is being done in Dayton.
• What’s changing? The center is now focused not simply on space intelligence but wider national intelligence, helping to produce data that will go toward future weapons and satellites.
• What’s happening at Wright-Patt: A substantial chunk of the U.S. Space Force’s intelligence apparatus is anchored at Wright-Patterson.
DeWine touts Dayton hospital plan, ‘dream’ of statewide mental health care system
Credit: AP
Gov. Mike DeWine signed the latest capital budget on Friday and specifically touted $10 million for a new mental health hospital in Dayton.
• Why it matters: Advocates say the closure of Twin Valley state hospital in 2008 left a hole in care for those with mental health treatment needs.
• What will the hospital be? The more than 200-bed facility will be run by the state. Currently, most of the Dayton region falls into the jurisdiction of Summit Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Cincinnati, which has been a challenge to get space in for local patients. (Our deeper dive into the proposal.)
• But, it could take awhile: The $10 million that’s already been approved will go toward acquiring the land and producing initial designs. The most recent state-run mental health hospital that opened in May took several budget cycles to build, starting under Gov. John Kasich in 2018.
• What they’re saying: “This funding begins to remedy a 16-year-old mistake. You ask any sheriff in the state and they will tell you there is a need for more mental health treatment facilities.” — Lt. Gov. Jon Husted
Credit: Tom Gilliam
