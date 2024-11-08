Morning Briefing: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 18 seconds to read.

***

Medal of Honor memorial: 41 local military heroes’ stories are heart of new park

A new Medal of Honor memorial broke ground this week in West Dayton.

• Why it matters: The memorial has been created as a tribute to local heroes, and family members hope residents will never forget the sacrifices made by those who receive the Medal of Honor.

• The number: 41 people from eight local counties have received the Medal of Honor.

• Where? The memorial will be constructed at what until now has been called Friendship Park, located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and the western end of the Third Street Bridge.

• Remarking a park: The memorial will be the centerpiece of a reimagined and remade city park, now renamed Honor Park.

Our reporter was there as ballots were counted Election Night. Here’s what she saw

Dayton Daily News reporter Sydney Dawes was behind the scenes Tuesday night at the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

• Why she was there: The Dayton Daily News obtained the signatures of six candidates — three Democrats and three Republicans all running against each other — to appoint a reporter as an official election observer in Montgomery County on Election Day.

• Bipartisan: One thing underlined by Dawes’ observations is that every task at the board of elections involves one Democrat and one Republican.

• How are the votes counted? There are a few ways. Paper ballots are scanned and logged onto USB drives, for instance. Some ballots are reviewed another time because they cannot be read by the scanner. Sydney has more details on how ballots are counted here.

• Drop boxes: two election officials locked the drop box ballots in a bin after voting was final and carried them into the board of elections office.

• What comes next? Election officials must review more than 6,000 provisional ballots, count ballots that arrived by mail after Election Night and certify results before the month ends.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The Trotwood-Madison school board plans to remove a board member later this month when it votes on a resolution to make it happen.

• Did you know? Pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who picked up six Grammy nominations Friday, is the niece of Kettering native Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson on the iconic animated television series “The Simpsons.”

• Stat of the day: 225. That’s how many years the history of Dayton’s Westminster Presbyterian Church stretches, a history we covered in a feature on the church.

• Things to do: Comedy is king this weekend as Rob Schneider and Sebastian Maniscalco prepare to tickle your funny bone as part of 10 things to do this weekend.

• Photo of the day: Mulberry & Main, a new bistro with a coffee bar, beer taps and two rooms filled with antiques, is located at 130 Main St. in Brookville. Natalie Jones went this week for a sneak peek, and you can see her photo gallery here.