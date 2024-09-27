Morning Briefing: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Reimagining U.S. 35: Dayton to study how to ‘repair the harm’ of past projects

Dayton has submitted a federal grant application that “seeks to revitalize U.S. 35 to enhance connectivity, stimulate local economic and community development and address the effectiveness of various on- and off-ramps along 35.”

• The grant: Dayton is applying for a $2 million planning grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program.

• The program: The program seeks to “repair the harm” caused by infrastructure choices and projects of the past, like highway construction that divided communities and damaged connectivity.

• The area: The U.S. 35 corridor between Steve Whalen Boulevard in East Dayton to South Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton.

• What they are saying: “Right now it’s dream stuff, but I feel like we’ve put together a good grant (application) so I’m optimistic,” said David Escobar, Dayton’s city engineer. “If we don’t dream, we don’t achieve.”

• Timeframe: If the city is awarded funding, the planning study could take 18 months to two years to complete.

Headline: Ban on open burning expanded as drought conditions intensify across southwest Ohio

Extremely dry conditions across Ohio have continued to worsen amid the worst drought in more than two decades, forcing officials to issue a burn ban.

• Close to home: Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties were included in the ban last week, and Butler and Hamilton counties became part of it Thursday.

• Ban affected activities: Lighting a fire of any type, campfires, bonfires, smoking (including cigarettes or similar devices), non-electric cooking regardless of fuel source, igniting any kind of fireworks. It also includes discarding lighted or smoldering material such as matches or cigarettes, flame-based displays or exhibitions such as sky lanterns and cold spark machines and using spark-causing devices for recreational purposes.

• Acceptable activities: Indoor cooking and outdoor cooking methods such as electric stoves, propane, and non-flame-based heating or electrical devices.

• Rainfall not enough: Recent rainfall has not done enough to significantly alleviate the drought. Several days’ worth of continued constant rain is needed to make up the deficit we have in Ohio.

• What they are saying: “We’re asking people to think about themselves, but also think about their neighbors, their community, the rest of our state,” said Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “These are the worst drought conditions the state’s had in 22 years, so that right off the bat indicates to me (that) this is pretty serious.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A home in the Dayton area that may be haunted will be featured in an episode of “Scariest House in America,” a spinoff of HGTV’s “Ugliest House in America” television show.

• Tip of the day: I-75 rest stops in Miami County will close soon for demolition and replacement.

• Big move of the day: Aeroseal, a Miamisburg-based company that provides air sealing and HVAC optimization solutions, has acquired Saudi Arabia-based energy-saving and air duct sealing company Advanced World Trading.

• Stat of the day: Some $150 million in potential local refunds to 500,000 AES Ohio customers are at stake in a complex electric payments case before the Ohio Supreme Court.

• Community Gem: Billy Brokschmidt. The co-founder of The Huffman Project serves those who are in active addiction and homeless.

• Happening today: Heavier Than Air Brewing Co., an aviation-themed brewery in Washington Twp., is celebrating its seven-year anniversary with special hours and new beer releases today.

• Thing to do: 32 events in the Dayton area to haunt you this October.

• Photo of the day: Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently posed with Cleveland Cliffs Metal Works workers in the Hot Strip Mill. Husted was touring the plant to promote training and Ohio manufacturing. Read the full story here.