Morning Briefing template: Takeover

It’s total solar eclipse day!
For months, we here at the Dayton Daily News have been helping you get ready for this once-in-a-lifetime event, and even though we couldn’t include all of the dozens of stories we’ve done since the start of the year, we want to make sure you can get the most out of today.
***
What’s happening today?
• A total solar eclipse will be visible for parts of the country that includes this area
• The moon will completely cover the sun for between 1 and 4 minutes, depending on your area (here’s where to find out how long it will last where you are)
• It’s a big deal because our area hasn’t seen a total solar eclipse since 1806, and the next one won’t happen in our lifetimes
What time is it?
• For our region, the eclipse will begin at approximately 1:53 p.m.
How to follow our coverage
• We have reporters and photographers spread throughout the area for the unique stories of eclipse day.
• We’ll be updating this journal with their observations, photos and video
• You can also follow our social channels on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for views of the day
How do I get involved?
• There are dozens of events happening today. Click here to find one that works for you
• We’ve put together a playlist of music to help you get in the eclipse mood
What else should I know?
• The Dayton Daily News has been there to cover eclipses for our 126 years of existence. Here’s a look at how we covered partial eclipses in the past 100 years.
• The last total solar eclipse, in 1806, has a fascinating story that involves Tecumseh, his brother and the War if 1812.