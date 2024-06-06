Morning Briefing template: Takeover

***

What’s happening today?

• A total solar eclipse will be visible for parts of the country that includes this area

• The moon will completely cover the sun for between 1 and 4 minutes, depending on your area (here’s where to find out how long it will last where you are)

• It’s a big deal because our area hasn’t seen a total solar eclipse since 1806, and the next one won’t happen in our lifetimes

What time is it?

• For our region, the eclipse will begin at approximately 1:53 p.m.

How to follow our coverage

• We have reporters and photographers spread throughout the area for the unique stories of eclipse day.

• We’ll be updating this journal with their observations, photos and video

• You can also follow our social channels on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for views of the day

How do I get involved?

• There are dozens of events happening today. Click here to find one that works for you

• We’ve put together a playlist of music to help you get in the eclipse mood

What else should I know?

• The Dayton Daily News has been there to cover eclipses for our 126 years of existence. Here’s a look at how we covered partial eclipses in the past 100 years.

• The last total solar eclipse, in 1806, has a fascinating story that involves Tecumseh, his brother and the War if 1812.