Morning Briefing: Thursday, July 18, 2024

Miami Conservancy District’s study of flood assessment methods will look into properties charged, credits

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The Miami Conservancy District this month expects to launch a study of what properties benefit from its flood protection.

• Why it’s important: Significant updated flood protection charges could appear on residents’ 2025 tax bills.

• What area does the the conservancy district cover? The district provides flood protection in Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery, Miami and Warren counties.

• How much will tax bills increase? Under the proposed increase, the maintenance assessment could go up from 2.19% to 3.35% with an additional 1% capital assessment. Owners of hundreds of properties across the region would be paying more than $1,000 a year for flood protection, and dozens of properties could pay more than $10,000 per year.

• What would the funds be used for? The conservancy would use the funds to address maintenance and general operational needs of the region’s flood protection system.

What hospitals are performing best near you? U.S. News and World Report releases list

Credit: Greg Lynch� Credit: Greg Lynch�

Eleven area hospitals were recognized as high performing in a ranking by U.S. News and World Report in its best hospitals list.

• Reason for the ratings: The annual ratings are meant to assist patients and their doctors in making decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

• How many hospitals were looked at overall? U.S. News evaluated more than 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions.

• High performing: The “high performing” designation was given to five Kettering Health medical centers in the area.

• Best overall performance: Miami Valley Hospital placed ninth among all Ohio hospitals, the best rating in the Dayton region.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: If you’re interested in an introduction to a possible career in aviation, registration is now open at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force for fall “Introduction to Becoming a Pilot” classes.

• Quote of the day: “There are existing fueling stations, convenience stores and small-box discount stores in proximity to these areas that already provide the public ample options for these types of goods and services” — Ian Vanness, Centerville’s city planner on the city’s one year permit freeze on new gas stations, convenience stores and small-box discount stores.

• Tip of the day: Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville, which temporarily closed its doors on July 7 for renovations, has reopened for carryout only.

• Big move of the day: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base leaders cut the ribbon on the base’s newly christened Resiliency Center. The center offers help from a variety of agencies to those are in need.

• Person to know today: Robin Motzer. She is a writer, artist, poet, and an advocate for health, well-being, and connection with nature.

• Stat of the day: 59 players. That’s the number of football players from local high schools represented in the newly released EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

• Things to do: Mason amusement park Kings Island will again have its Grand Carnivale celebration every day beginning Saturday and running until Aug. 4. Grand Carnivale includes a parade that marches through the park and has elaborate floats, music and entertainment.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Marshall Gorby recently documented a mural going up along TNT Midwest Martial Arts Academy in Fairborn. The mural is not only a tribute to the city’s military aviation history, but a positive outlet for kids involved in Greene County Juvenile Courts.