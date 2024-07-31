Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Dayton airport passenger traffic up for the year

Passenger traffic at the Dayton International Airport declined last month for the first time this year, which also was the first year-over-year drop since June 2023.

• Not all bad news: Local boardings are up about 7% in the first half of this year.

• Interesting stat: About 314,600 people have traveled through the Dayton airport in the first half of this year.

• Possible reason for decline: Last month’s decline coincided with the temporary suspension of a flight from Dayton to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

• What they are saying: “When people use the Dayton International Airport, it shows airlines that demand for our market is strong.” — Gil Turner, Dayton aviation director

• Additional flights: The airport restarted nonstop service to Denver last year, and United Airlines has added two more nonstop flights to the Washington, D.C. area.

Viral online video spurs Val’s Bakery to close to train new staff

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

After a video featuring Val’s Bakery in Dayton went viral on social media, owner Paige Woodie is asking the community for patience as she navigates the jump in demand.

• Where can I see this video? Emily Pentecost, a creator, influencer and consultant in the Cleveland area, posted a video on Instagram and TikTok (@thingsivebeeneating) highlighting Val’s Bakery. In the video, she describes Val’s as the best bakery in Ohio.

• Number of views: The reel on Instagram had 32,200 likes and 20,500 shares. The video on TikTok had 435,500 plays, 26,600 likes and 16,900 shares.

• Sold out: On weekends the bakery and coffee shop usually sells out near the end of the day at 2 or 3 p.m. The day after the video was posted, they sold out within two hours.

• Asking for patience: “Nobody is prepared to go viral overnight,” Woodie said. “We’re a very small group of really great, hardworking people and we want to please everyone. I just ask that everyone keep that in mind when they come in.”

• Increased production: Prior to the video, they were making three batches of croissant dough per day. Now, they are making 10 batches per day. One batch, depending on the type of baked goods, makes between 25 to 48 pastries.

• More than a bakery: Val’s also has a full traditional coffee menu. Current specialty drinks like the Tiramisu Cold Brew, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte and Watermelon Matcha Seltzer are popular.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Homeland Security’s Detroit office said that a criminal investigation that sent investigators to Fuyao Glass America and more than 20 other Dayton-area locations last week “remains active and ongoing.”

• Tip of the day: A Kettering detour since early June near the heart of city has ended as all East David Road lanes in that area have reopened.

• Quote of the day: “Its role is going to be central to both obtaining the operational capabilities we need and reoptimizing for great power competition.” — Frank Kendall, Secretary of Air Force, on the Air Force Materiel Command, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

• Stat of the day: 28. That’s the number of crashes between 2017 and 2021 at the busy intersection of Wilmington Dayton Road and Centerville Road in Sugarcreek Twp., where a new roundabout is being planned.

• Big move of the day: Dayton is going to evaluate most of its splash pads for potential upgrades. The city also wants to construct up to three new water play facilities using its federal COVID relief funding.

• Things to do: Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers will headline Fairborn’s Bluegrass and Brew Festival at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Photo of the day: Reporter Natalie Jones visited Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville to show us its reopened main area after several weeks of renovations. Click here for the full gallery.